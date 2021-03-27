A new type of clock management | Men’s basketball UConn

The UConn men’s basketball team sounds like they are developing a 19th century presidential slogan for an off-season mantra.
For the Huskies, things over the next few months at Storrs will be around 45-7.
It’s kind of like 54-40 or Fight but without James Polk or any candidate with a platform to debate.
UConn coach Dan Hurley said the phrase a dozen times while discussing this team season during a Zoom call with reporters on Friday. And it’s a safe bet that his players have heard the mantra 100 times before.
The numbers come from the end of the Huskies season. It’s a count of the last minutes of their campaign.
Hurley brought the Huskies back to the NCAA tournament this season, ending five-year drought programs. But their stay lasted only one game, a 63-54 loss to Maryland in the first round.
You feel great in the milestones we’ve been through this year, but those 45 minutes and seven seconds of play that lasts 5:07 against Creighton and 40 minutes against Maryland that is eating away at you as a coach or a player if it is. the last thing you do on the court, said Hurley, adding the final minutes of a Big East Tournament semi-final loss to the Bluejays to round out the total.
Husky players are going to hear 45-7 in the weight room at the Werth Center, at the training grounds there and at the Gampel Pavilion, several times at the Hurleys office, perhaps in an email or text from coach, and maybe even yelled from a car that looks a lot like Hurleys as they walk towards the classroom.
In fact, assistant coaches and support staff on the men’s basketball side are going to hear it a lot as well.
The final 45 minutes and seven seconds of play should push and motivate everyone in this organization into the offseason, Hurley said.
That should push us to do better next season and next March, added Hurley.
UConn finished the year 15-8, as Hurley points out by losing his last two rather painfully. Against the Terps, UConn achieved only 32.3% of their field goal attempts, which is a UConn team’s worst shooting performance in the NCAA tournament since 1964.
It’s not like Hurley is disappointed with the season as a whole. He also has no doubts about the Huskies’ ability to take another step forward in the 2021-22 season.
He highlighted an incoming class ranked among the nation’s top eight by 247sports, which includes guard Rahsool Diggins of Philadelphia, guard Jordan Hawkins of Gaithersburg, Md., And forward Samson Johnson of Lomé, Togo.
We have three big guys coming up, said Hurley. We are sending back a lot of talent, a lot of players who have the capacity to take a big step forward next year. I think I can make great progress during this player development season (off season).
Hurley doesn’t like to talk about it bluntly, but UConn will soon lose their top player in the NBA Draft. Guard James Bouknight will likely be a top pick and he will end his career at UConn after two seasons.
If you’re a lottery pick and are able to accomplish that in two years, that’s a pretty tough thing to turn down, Hurley said.
Hurley said he hasn’t told Bouknight about a specific timeline for an announcement of his future plans, but is coming.
We thought a lot at the end of the season. Just generally having conversations. I’ve probably seen him more in seasons than I’ve seen throughout the year, said Hurley.
Like many Huskies, Bouknight was not happy with the end of the season.
He didn’t like the way the year ended. It gnaws at you, said Hurley.
Bouknight scored 15 points in what was likely his final at UConn, the loss to Maryland, but was 1 for 6 from beyond the 3-point arc and 2 for 6 from the free throw line.
Center Josh Carlton and guard Brendan Adams have already announced plans to play graduate transfers at various schools next season. Hurley took a moment before answering questions from the media on Friday to thank the duo.
I want to publicly thank Josh and Brendan for all of their efforts on the ground, in the classroom over the past three years, helping us rebuild the winning culture, said Hurley. These guys have been a pleasure to train and I wish them well.
The other two UConn seniors, forward Tyler Polley and Isaiah Whaley, have not made a final decision on their future. Either or both could return to UConn with the next year of eligibility that the NCAA has granted to all players; one or the other could choose to transfer to another school; or one or the other could choose to go professional.
It is not an easy thing for the players. Players in their place would normally try to catch up with the G-League or potentially head overseas, Hurley said. But with COVID, it changed a lot of opportunities.
The NCAA has said that seniors who wish to return for that extra season of eligibility will not count against a team total, which is not expected to exceed 13.
All four of those guys were welcome, Hurley said.
Akok Akok, who returned this season after suffering an Achilles tendon tear at the end of the 2019-20 season, has not played in any of UConn’s last five games. The 6-foot-9 forward from Manchester, New Hampshire, has appeared in seven games this season after making his January 9 debut against Butler.
He scored a total of nine points to go along with three rebounds and one blocked shot. Akok, not to mention the Huskies, had hoped to be more effective on the court when he returned.
I think Akok, all the work he did to get back on the pitch was really, really impressive. There are markers in terms of recovery. At 11 or 12 months you can play, but you won’t be back to yourself or even making improvements on yourself until the 18 months, Hurley said.
There were days or weeks of practice or game night where he felt really great and he felt fresh, added Hurley. And there were other times when he didn’t feel so good.
Hurley said the offseason will be important for Akok, let alone some other returning players, to make major development progress.
While he can’t bear to watch much of the tournament’s second round after his team’s elimination, Hurley has said he will be watching Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games this weekend. His core interests will be for his Big East brothers, Villanova and Creighton, as well as for the Crimson Tide.
Im rooted for Jay (Wright) and Greg (McDermott) and rooted for the Big East over there. And Nate (oats). Nates is the only other dog I have in the race right now, Hurley said of his friend, the Alabama head trainer.
Oats met Hurley when the latter was recruiting EC Matthews in Rhode Island. Oats was Matthews’ coach at Romulus High School outside of Detroit.
Oats went on to work as an assistant to brother Hurleys, Bob Hurley, in Buffalo, and eventually replaced the elder Hurley as the Bulls head coach when Bob Hurley went to Arizona State.