Houston man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault on ex-wife for 4 days, prosecutors say





HOUSTON A Houston man is accused of kidnapping his ex-wife and sexually assaulting her for four days, prosecutors say. Gilberto Herrera, 50, was arrested Friday morning at the home of his alleged victim, where family members believe he was there to pick her up. This involves not only kidnapping, but sexual assault. And that has happened over a long period of time, said Hope Smith, an assistant district attorney with the Harris County District Attorneys Office. According to court documents, the victim said Herrera showed up at her home drunk on Friday March 19 and kidnapped her while she was armed with a knife. The victim told investigators that Herrera then forced her to go to a nearby neighborhood and parked in the driveway of a house and said I would kill you if you called for help and that you took his cell phone. He gagged her in his mouth, tied her hands and feet. He forced her to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her, Smith said. A d According to court documents, Herrera told the victim he was going to kill her tonight, pulled out a small knife and made the victim take off his pants and underwear. The next day, according to court documents, the victim remained in the tied up vehicle with Herrera only leaving to get beer and speak with three men at the house where the car was parked. It was difficult for her to visibly cry out for help, but they saw her and they were walking by and not helping her. So there are other potential witnesses, Smith explained. On Sunday, the victim said Herrera attempted to cut her wrist several times and even punch her in the face. According to the victim, on Monday morning, Herrera sexually assaulted her again before taking her home and said: If you tell someone, I’ll come back and kill you. I have a bullet for you. Prosecutors said Herrera was arrested on Friday morning near the victims’ home. A d The seriousness of the allegation. The violence of the offense. All of this should be taken into consideration when making a connection, Smith said. Prosecutors say they will ask for a high bond, in this case, saying they view Herrera as a danger, not only to the victim, but to the public as well. Herrera is expected to be back in court next week.

