The Truth About Audrey Hepburn’s “Little Black Dress”

the long loved movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s was recently reviewed for racist stereotypes. This month, Turner Classic Movies added it to their new review series, Cropped: Classic Movies in the Rearview Mirror. And I would have to agree that there are aspects of the film that don’t hold up. (Re: Mickey Rooney is objectively terrible portrait by M. Yunioshi.) But in the spirit of seeing this work in a new light, let us note one cinematic feature film that has, without a doubt, stood the test of time: The Little Black Dress.

Audrey Hepburn’s Style: ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly

In my opinion, Blake Edwards’ Breakfast at Tiffany’s is semi-forgettable. Adapted from Soft top TrumanThe much more interesting short story, Paramount Pictures’ 1961 production condenses an unusual New York tale into a distinctly flat, heteronormative romance. (In the book, the narrator remains anonymous and is heavily coded as gay. He maintains a grateful and strictly platonic friendship with Ms. Golightly. But in the film, this protagonist of the neighborhood is unrecognizable, transformed into love Paul, played by George Peppard.) However, the film is remembered – and revered – for one image in particular: the little black dress of actress Audrey Hepburn.

The dress

Pair with: black elbow gloves, chunky pearl necklace, diamond tiara, oversized sunglasses, thick winged eyeliner, and baby bangs coming out of a stacked bun, the effect of this ‘simple’ evening dress is actually quite over the top. Still, the term “little black dress” has come to mean casual choice and implies the relaxed freedom to just throw something away. After all, who likes to skip the morning dressing routine in favor of an LBD? For me personally, it’s a wardrobe backbone… one that I rely on too often.

In true Holly Golightly fashion however, the dress is just a staple – not just for the wild accessorization, but her equally wild personality. In the classic movie poster, his cigarette holder flickers like a magic wand. On Hepburn, every moment, every image is rich with inner life. So how did a relatively low-key dress come to be the real star of Breakfast at Tiffany’s? (Hepburn, of course, had already appeared in Sabrina, Roman holidays and grimace… My beautiful lady would be featured three years later.) What makes it so iconic?

First of all, let’s clear one thing up: Although it’s referred to as a “little black dress,” Holly Golightly’s dress isn’t tiny at all. It’s an evening dress: a real couture piece that enhances its status in the highly commercial world of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Fashion designer Coco Chanel popularized the concept of the “little black dress” as a timeless staple in the 1920s – long before Hepburn’s Golightly nostalgically descended on Fifth Avenue. But since then, Hepburn’s image has undoubtedly been part of his evolutionary definition.

The dress worn by Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s was designed by Hubert de Givenchy, customized for Hepburn. (Legendary Hollywood costume designer Edith Head oversaw the creation.) The end result was a masterpiece in body-hugging, floor-long sheer silk. According to Vogue, Riccardo Tisci, the former creative director of Givenchy, described the set as “a perfect example of the style of the 1960s: chic on the front, delicate, sensual and Parisian on the back”.

We first meet Holly Golightly, and her dress, in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The brave woman is window shopping at the famous jewelry store, dressed in new clothes and gnawing at a Danish pastry shop. The introduction takes its time, the camera moving towards Golightly’s back, highlighting the calculated cutouts of Givenchy’s shoulder blades. Without the cigarette holder (which appears later in the film, at a party, after Golightly changes necklaces), the heroine’s hands are busy at a mobile breakfast. It is the perfect image of this urban sprite which invests itself so furiously in its own curation.

The high neckline and conservative midi length actively work against any overt sexualization. Compared to Marilyn Monroe’s white dress, specially designed to stir up masculine fantasy, The Hepburn dress is a girl’s dress. It is yin and yang. It is a gift for fashion lover, juxtaposing designer elements with cluttered jewelry: a feminine fantasy. The idea that each of us really looks like Hepburn when we “just put on” a black dress is hilarious. But a girl can dream. And Golightly’s fabulously listless demeanor – while swaying such a layered look – contributes to this dream.

Fun fact: Capote initially envisioned Marilyn Monroe as Holly Golightly and lobbied for the studio to throw her out. Monroe, however, was still under contract with Twentieth Century Fox and could not star in the Paramount feature film. What a different image it would have been … almost certainly we wouldn’t remember the dress like we do now: so straight, so thin, and so apparently Easy.

