The latest spring 2021 fashion trends for men and women

Welcome to our Friday roundup of the best streetwear of the week! Now that we are comfortably into the summer season, we finally have a selection of clothes that don't wear a single faux fur lined hoodie. That's not to say that we don't have anything hot for those who live in colder climates, but certainly nothing fuzzy. If that's not a sign of the season, I don't know what it is.

Tyshawn Jones x Warby Parker frames Were officially in the spring, which means it’s time for you to get those sunglasses out. Lens masters Warby Parker have teamed up with New York athlete and skater Tyshawn Jones for a checkered acetate frame that feels great for the season. The details are what really sets these frames apart, Warby Parker and Tyshawn could just slap a checkerboard pattern on white frames and call it a day, but they didn’t, the design is actually hand-laid. on clear flames, which gives it a kind of three-dimensional appearance that jumps out at you. The lenses are blue and unpolarized, and the way they color a blue sky will make you want to never take them off again. Jones’ own brand, Hardies, also offers a t-shirt that pairs well with the frames. The Tyshawn Jones x Warber Parker collaboration is currently available at Warby Parker online store. NOAH New collection of commands You don’t have to be a fan of ’80s synth-wave band New Order to find plenty to love about NOAH’s latest collection, which celebrates the band’s iconic imagery. The designs borrow heavily from the original artwork by Peter Savilles that often graced the covers of New Order albums and singles, and see them reinterpreted and sometimes remixed on a mix of rugby shirts, graphic tees and sweaters. . Oh, and bucket hats. Because no matter how hard we try, we can never escape it. While group fashion collaborations still feel incredibly niche, because New Order was such a design-driven group with a distinct minimalist aesthetic, borrowing images from the group really works on modern streetwear. Paired with NOAH’s equally clean aesthetic, it feels like a perfect match. The clothing collection also comes with several accessories including a The Perfect Kiss branded pistol, metallic pink dual brand flashlights, and more. The NOAH New Order collection is now available at NOAH online store and physical locations.

For this collection focused on Spring and Summer 2021, Owens combined the iconic silhouettes of Champions to reinterpret ancient Greek fashion as a sort of post-apocalyptic sportswear. It’s a truly existing collection that consists of streetwear basics like sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts and shorts, and includes a wide selection of accessories including tote bags, face masks. , jockstraps (seriously), sports caps, handbags and yes, you guessed it, fucking bucket hats. The Rick Owens x Champion SS21 collection launches today and is available at Champion and Rick owens online stores.

Levis Spring Summer 2021 Collection Unless Levis teams up with Supreme, the iconic label rarely lands on our radar. I mean, they make great jeans and jackets, but that doesn’t really have a seasonal draw. However, we’ve dug out this Spring and Summer 2021 collection, which taps into British baggy culture and the early ’90s Madchester scene. Skinny jeans are out and Levis is taking advantage of this time they lived by showing off some of their looser silhouettes. . The collection includes jackets, sweaters, hoodies and other oversized outerwear that will give you a casual look, as well as more psychedelic graphics for Stone Roses lovers. We know what you’re thinking, where are the bucket hats? Don’t worry, they’re included as well. The Levis SS21 collection is available at Lévis online store and select Levis retailers now. Telfar Bag Safety Program Is there a bag out there right now that’s twice the size of the Telfar? The brand knows this is huge, which is why it is one of the few actively combating predatory bots and aftermarket vendors with their bag safety program. Take note of Nike, this is how you care about your customers.