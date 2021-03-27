Grand opening of a local fashion business Saturday afternoon at Dayton Mall WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





DAYTON – A new company supporting emerging fashion designers has its grand opening at Dayton Mall on Saturday at 1 p.m. Dayton’s emerging fashion incubator (DE-FI) is the region’s premier fashion design, modeling and co-working space, said Caressa Brown, owner and founder of DE-FI. Brown is a former model and originally from Dayton. She sits on the advisory board for Hocking Colleges’ new fashion design program and has worked in higher education for the past decade, including Clark State, Sinclair, Wright State, and OSU. Once the items are designed and created at DE-FI, they will be on display at Dayton Threads, a unique retail boutique and showroom promoting local fashion and design talent and all around the world. country, a press release said. Our customers are constantly changing and evolving, and at Dayton Mall we want to be able to deliver the best shopping trends and destinations to them today, said Dave Dubber, General Manager of Dayton Mall. We are delighted to welcome something as unique as DE-FI; the only one of its kind in the entire region. Browns’ vision for DE-FI has three phases. The House of (DE-FI) space is what I like to call Phase I, where networking, training, professional development and business take place, she said. Phase II is where designers can micro-manufacture or prototype their product. We have a design studio for designers to work on their craft and meet clients. We’re also creating a sound studio in the backspace of Phase II where designers can work with musicians to create the track music for their shows. Phase III is the retail space for Dayton Threads and represents the finished product. You did the work in Phase I, you had your product manufactured in Phase II, and Phase III is where you will sell your work. Ideally, the customer who purchases from Dayton Threads plans a trip or special occasion in advance. The large opening will include a ribbon cut. Guests are invited to demonstrations and tours throughout the day.







