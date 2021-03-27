Tod’s New Creative Director Designs For Any Wardrobe – Robb Report





Since the late 1970s, when Fiat mogul and international style icon, Gianni Agnelli, was seen walking around in a pair of thin, pebble-soled driving moccasins from Tod’s, Gommino moccasins have been a staple. easy uniform alongside Louis Vuitton sports bags and Loro Piana cashmere. sweaters. The popularity of design has transformed a humble, family-run Italian shoemaker into a global juggernaut. Shoes have always been the staple, but with a new Creative Director at the helm, Tod’s is now applying its kid glove touch to any wardrobe. This is the first time that a person will be responsible for men’s and women’s fashion as well as leather goods. Instead of a bold name, Diego Della Valle, CEO of Tod’s and grandson of the founder, has chosen relatively unknown industry vet Walter Chiapponi (above) to take the reins. After serving as Givenchy’s Design Director, Chiapponi made a grand tour of the biggest names in Italian fashion, holding senior positions at Gucci, Valentino, Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta before Della Valle called. . “I think it’s a matter of maturity,” says the designer in the soft voice of what drew him to the concert. “When you’ve been creative in a very extreme way for so long, you want to do something more grounded, more elegant, more sophisticated. I’m in my forties and now I really hate to see [fashion] that ages in a few weeks. “ A look from the resort collection.



Tod’s While he admits that the brand could use a “more edgy point of view,” Chiapponi has no interest in complying with the hypebeasts. “’Discreet,’ he said, ‘is a very important word for Tod’s. “ Raised in a Milanese suburb, Chiapponi admired the brand’s sobriety from a young age: he remembers coveting a pair of Tod’s hiking boots as a teenager, which he finally received as a Christmas present – and that he still owns today. Sportswear from the spring collection.



Tod’s Such timeless quality is at the heart of his vision for the next chapter of Tod’s. From her first collection, which debuted in January 2020, Chiapponi set out to create garments that must shape what the Gommino driving moc is to shoes: exquisite simplicity and enduring chic. Its collections offer all the classics of the bourgeoisie in play: bombers in buttered sheepskin, clean-lined trench coats enhanced with leather collars and epaulettes, blue jeans skilfully cut to challenge seasonal trends. A Gommino in progress.



Leonardo Rinaldesi / Tod’s Which isn’t to say Chiapponi is hooked on decent good taste. The suits are cut with sleazy wide-legged pants; rakish country jackets often replace traditional sports coats. “I love that men aren’t so stiff anymore,” he says, noting that he’s designing for the guy who isn’t too precious in his outfit. “This Italian idea of ​​chic is very important to me… the nonchalance of wearing very expensive clothes.” In other words, a whole collection of pieces that ask, “Oh, that old thing?” Chiapponi describes his slyly irreverent approach as “destroying and remaking” the pillars of a man’s wardrobe – which was his literal approach when it came time to tackle Tod’s most sacred cow, the Gommino. He deconstructed the canonical design, played with the proportions, and reconfigured it with rustic leather cords rather than stitching. Tod’s artisans were somewhat outraged. Tod’s leather boots, $ 895.



Tod’s After some tense conversations – “very Italian way, extreme emotion,” says Chiapponi – the workshops resulted in his vision. The resulting shoe maintains the understated elegance of the Gommino, yet relaxed. Subtly wavy around the moccasin toe, suede is softer than ever. “It’s not too elaborate, too structured,” he says. Equally lavish and unpretentious, it’s a design worthy of today’s leisure class.







