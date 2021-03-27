Men’s styling and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: five grooming rules to follow

Decode the main look

Hair: Medium length in the center and shorter at the sides with a few loose strands on the right side of the forehead.

Eyebrows: Thick, bushy and natural.

Confront: Clean shaved with a three hour light shade stubble.

The skin: Shiny, blemish-free and acne-free.

Lips: Soft, clean and polite.

Other: A nail in the ear this strong fashion accessory for men.

Five rules of grooming:

1.Never share your combs and brushes

When it comes to hair accessories, sharing doesn’t care

Sharing hairbrushes or combs is not recommended between strangers or family members. Since bacteria, fungi, and viruses can live in the hair and scalp, hair accessories can be a carrier of contaminants and microbes that can be passed from person to person.

Lice are the greatest risk of sharing a hairbrush and combs can also spread many diseases like ringworm fungus and scabies. Ringworm can affect the scalp and result in bald patches, a crusty and dry scalp, or result in brittle hair. You should avoid sharing your brushes in the salon at all costs. If your stylist uses one, make sure he uses a disinfectant or treats the brushes under UV light, before combing or brushing your hair.

Because hairbrushes and combs can collect dirt, dust, and bacteria, you need to keep your personal brushes and combs clean, as you can get infections from them.

Although you can often remove strands of hair from the bristles, you should clean your comb at least once a week. When cleaning your comb, remove as many tangled strands as possible. Soak it in a solution of antibacterial soap and water for at least an hour or so.

Take care of your scalp more than you do

Your scalp is responsible for the look and feel of your hair

Your hair grows from small holes in your head called follicles. Large follicles create thick hair, while small follicles create thin hair. On average, we have around one hundred thousand hair follicles on our heads.

The scalp is responsible for maintaining the health of our hair follicles and the hair that grows from them. Keeping the follicles as healthy as possible ensures strong hair and strand growth. The condition of your hair is often a reflection of your overall health. Eat well, exercise, drink plenty of water, get enough sleep, and try to reduce stress in your life. Living well and staying healthy will result in a healthier scalp and therefore better hair.

Weekly scalp massage helps promote blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth. Do not use a brush on wet hair as this is when the hair is most vulnerable to breakage. When combing wet hair, use a wide tooth comb. A very hot shower strips your hair and scalp of the essential oils they need for good health and to promote hair growth. Lower the temperature of your showers for better hair quality and to retain moisture in your scalp.

3 Throw away your toothbrush earlier than you

Replace your toothbrush four to six times a year

Your toothbrush is your first line of defense against the bacteria that cause gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath.

Replace toothbrushes every three to four months. Most dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 12 to 16 weeks. Consider getting a new toothbrush sooner if you’ve been sick, especially if the toothbrush is stored near other toothbrushes. Do it as soon as you recover.

If you do not replace a toothbrush or electronic toothbrush head when necessary, it can affect your dental health and spread infections. For regular toothbrushes, look at the bristles if they are frayed, they should be replaced immediately. Once the bristles on your toothbrush start to lose their stiffness, the toothbrush is almost ready for the trash. Without bristles that escape food and plaque, your toothbrush quickly loses its effectiveness.

4. change your razor too

Blades need to be changed more often than you might think

The best indicator of its time for a new plank is its dullness. If your razor blade is pulling on your hair, is rough on your skin, or if you notice more skin irritation than normal after shaving, it’s time to replace it.

How often you need to change your blades really depends on how often you shave. If you shave every day, change your razor after a week or two. If you shave every other day, wait about two or three weeks. If you shave twice a week, change it every four to six weeks.

The texture of your hair and how often you shave impact the life of your razor blade, but proper care can help keep your blades looking fresher and sharper for longer. Before shaving, make sure the skin is well hydrated. Wet hair cuts more easily and with less friction. More friction dampens the blade faster. Prevent shaving gel residue and hair from drying out between your razor blades and reduce their effectiveness by rinsing your razor after each stroke. Likewise, clean your razor and let it dry completely after you shave.

5. add bedtime skin care to your checklist

Nighttime skincare isn’t cosmetic, it’s essential

A nighttime skincare regimen can result in clear, firm, and even skin. Our cells regenerate the fastest while we sleep, and this is when the skin hydrates and recovers. Always clean before bed, use a facial cleanser or natural soap to remove pollutants, dust and sweat, then apply a heavy-duty moisturizer or night cream.

Combined with seven to eight hours of rest, the products amplify the benefits of sleep on your complexion, as they have ample time to be effective in keeping your face conditioned and nourished.

If you are over 35, you should start using eye cream at night. Quality eye creams can be expensive but will easily last a year (on average) since you only use a small product at a time. Eye creams prevent crow’s feet (or fine lines) around the eyes and will help keep the area fresh, hydrated, and youthful.

Product rating

New to the shelves, but tried and tested by me before using them:

1. Sunscreen

Reequil Sheer Zinc Sunscreen

This 100% mineral sunscreen contains 25% zinc as the sole sunscreen and comes with a universal tint that mixes with absolutely no white cast. It offers broad spectrum UVA, UVB and IR protection.

The sunscreen has an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 50+ and comes in a lightweight formula that is instantly absorbed into the skin. Suitable for most sensitive skin.

To use, apply evenly to exposed areas about ten minutes before sun exposure.

2.dental powder

Bare Body Essentials Star Dust Tooth Powder

Enriched with natural ingredients, this dental powder helps you remove stains and impurities from your teeth, leaving them looking clean and pearly white!

The product contains kaolin clay which absorbs impurities from your teeth, peppermint oil which helps you get rid of bad breath and diatomaceous earth which makes your teeth healthier. This easy-to-use product helps your teeth achieve a polished and shiny appearance.

To use it, dip a damp toothbrush in the powder and brush your teeth with it.

3.face serum

Pilgrim Natural Vitamin C Face Serum

Vitamin C is essential for your skin and this serum contains Kakadu plum fruit extracts for more glowing, younger-looking skin.

The product is rich in natural and active antioxidants which neutralize free radicals and prevent skin damage. Also contains vitamin E and folic acid, which brightens, smooths, firms and hydrates the skin. The lightweight, water-based formula helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and areas of hyperpigmentation like acne scars and dark spots.

To use, apply a few drops evenly all over the face and neck.

4. Face cover

The sporty face cover from Adidas

This fashionable and sporty face mask, called a face mask for the extra coverage it provides, is made of soft, breathable, four-way stretch fabric.

The face mask is extremely comfortable, washable and reusable. It is equipped with a moldable nose clip and removable strap that pulls the mouth away from the mask for easy breathing and helps it stay in place during a run, exercise or dance.

To use it, simply adjust the straps around the ears and behind the head if necessary.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From HT Brunch, March 28, 2021

