Meet the founders of Melody and Ralph

For Madyson Lee, 25, and Amanda Bergeron-Manzone, 33, it has always been a challenge to find clothes that match them and their style. The search for affordable, sustainable and ethically made clothing was even more difficult.

The duo are working to change that.

Lee and Bergeron-Manzone recently founded Melody and Ralph, an online store operating as one of the only plus size vintage clothing stores in the Twin Cities. Both serve as their own role models, curators, and marketing team.

Lee spoke with the St. Paul Pioneer Press about fashion, sustainability and the power of social media.

Tell me why you and Amanda wanted to start this shop.

“We’re both literally obsessed with saving and have so much going on. There are so many cute Instagram stores online to save money, but it’s really hard to find anything for plus size women or for fat women in general.

“It’s so awesome because in Minneapolis we have Cake (Plus Size Resale) which is awesome. But it’s fun to have something a little different in style. They have a lot of current (trendy) clothes, so we focus on more vintage things and try to make different collections according to the seasons.

“Mainly because we wanted to go shopping and have a store that really caters to people who look like us, and see clothes about women who look like us and bodies that look like us. It makes a huge difference.

In the past, have you struggled to find clothes that match you or your style?

Since the pandemic, I have definitely gained weight, and as I get older it has become more difficult for me to shop in full-size stores. It’s also gotten harder to save because a lot of cute things get ripped off by dealers and thinner people who want oversized things, which I always try to avoid.

“It has certainly become more difficult to shop, but it has also become more difficult to shop trying to keep my carbon footprint in mind and pay attention to (sustainable) brands, because a lot of brands ( ethically manufactured) do not suit plus size people. And when they do, it’s just, frankly, quite out of my price range, especially as someone who was unemployed during the COVID era.

Tell me about the reaction you’ve had since launching the store.

It was really great. We kind of have followers all over the place, we have people who are interested in us shipping them to UK which is great, but we’re kind of trying to start focusing on growing as an audience. local, because I know how hard it is for fat girls, nonbinary fat people, and fat men to find cute clothes.

How would you describe your style and where do you like to shop?

I like to describe my style as a kind of eclectic cozy. I love a lot of bright colors, I love a lot of large designs, but my # 1 priority is always to be as comfortable as possible. I never want to be in anything that squeezes or pinches me, I hate that. So everything is fluid, everything is comfortable. I love shopping at The Salvation Army with the Target basement. It’s amazing, that’s all Target doesn’t sell. I love Unique. I love shopping at Cake. It’s a good (place to) start.

In fashion, there is certainly a stigma surrounding weight and height. Can you tell me a bit about your experience with this? Has the Fashion Industry Supported Fat People?

I feel like we’re sort of being reborn for that right now with the fashion industry, I think. There are designers who care about fat people and gay and non-binary, and there are a lot of really amazing little independent brands that care about all these people and care about the environment.

“I think the main thing right now is accessibility for most people. It’s so expensive for these well-made, well-organized brands that it’s inaccessible. So that’s why I’m so frugal, because like all the stores that I love, like Girlfriend Collective and Tamara Malas, all that, like incredible, I love it. All over my Pinterest and all over my Instagram page. But it’s not something I actually have. So I always try to find something similar at the thrift store or something that I can throw together that has a similar vibe.

How social media played a role in this trip, especially your TikTok or Instagram @ sweet.madyson?

Social media has been a huge savior for me during the pandemic. I did a TikTok at the start. I was actually inspired a few months ago on a really cold day. I was throwing a bunch of diapers that I thought were all pretty awesome and cute together, so I just did a little overlay video and that’s basically where I got all of my TikTok followers. And people seemed to really like it, so I started doing more.

“I’ve had people send me these really, really sweet messages that literally make me cry. Especially when it’s a 16 year old girl and she told me that she saw something that I was wearing and felt like she could go buy something like that and wear it. Or she felt like she really could be. And these always make me cry, I love them so much. It’s definitely the coolest thing for me and I think that’s why I work on being more authentic and open with how I feel about things and my sanity because I get messages when I shares positive body content and positive fat content.

What do you think will be the impact of your store?

I just hope to bring more accessibility around the clothes. We also want to keep all of our prices very low, that’s really important to us. Keeping our prices low, keeping our shipping prices low, that’s why we would like more people in Minneapolis to buy with us due to (of) more deposits, pickups and all that stuff.

“But our goal is just to show people different ways to style things. I want to show people different ways of layering, different ways of reframing things, ways of making things work for your body, as opposed to making your body work for things.

The interview has been edited slightly for length and clarity.