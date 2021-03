Marks & Spencer’s new dress is SO similar to Meghan Markle’s Late Late Show dress | SALVATION!

Back in February, the Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance during Prince Harry’s interview with James Corden – and since then, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on her cornflower blue dress. With the ‘Meghan effect’ in full swing, her summer blouse has since sold out, but Marks & Spencer showed off a surprisingly similar design – and we’re adding it to our baskets ASAP. RELATED: Did You Love Meghan Markle’s Topaz Earrings? We found a lookalike pair on Amazon Loading the player … VIDEO: Meghan Markle looks beautiful in blue in surprise appearance on The late show Priced at £ 45, this flowing midi dress has a serious bohemian vibe thanks to its embroidery, tiered skirt and 3/4 sleeves. A perfect wardrobe staple for the seasons to come, this beautiful blue dress can be seen paired with earrings, sandals and a straw bag when the sun is shining. Our advice? You better act fast – although new, this gorgeous dupe is already flying off virtual shelves. Per Una embroidered dress, £ 45, Marks & Spencer BUY NOW READ: The necklace Meghan Markle wore on The Late Late Show has been revealed – and it’s extremely revealing As radiant as ever, Meghan’s appearance on the Late Late show had eagle-eyed fans hoping to purchase her complete outfit – and they recently found out where her matching necklace came from. Wearing the Airelume lapis trapeze necklace from her good friend Taryn Toomey’s brand of The Class, Meghan’s choice of gemstone seemed to have some hidden meaning. According to the brand: “Lapis Lazuli helps in the expression of oneself and in the revelation of one’s inner truth”. Widely regarded as a pledge of sincerity and wisdom, it is “particularly useful for anyone who needs a boost in self-confidence and a stronger connection with their inner voice.” MORE: Meghan Markle’s Favorite Mascara Discounted in Amazon Spring Sale Lapis Lazuli is clearly a popular choice among the Royal Family, as the Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted wearing the midnight blue gemstone. Earlier this year, Kate joined Prince William on a Zoom call with nursing students at the University of Ulster, accessorizing her Alexander McQueen tuxedo blazer and a cream knit with the ‘Stilla Lapis Lazuli Round Pendant Necklace’, which costs £ 160 from Astley Clarke. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







