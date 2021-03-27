Return of the ‘daddy-bod’: Survey finds people prefer softer male body type | Fashion





The daddy-bod is making a comeback, according to a new survey, signaling a step forward for body diversity. About 75% of respondents to a survey conducted by Dating.com said they preferred the soft, round male body type to a more toned type. The term daddy bod was first popularized in the mid-2010s to harshly criticize the beach bodies of actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Pratt, and the non-traditional Hollywood physique of actors like Jason Segel and Seth Rogan. The term never quite fell out of favor: Last year, Zac Ephron was shamed online for apparently having one. The Dating.com survey of 2,000 participants found that 20% of participants said body shape didn’t matter at all when it came to finding a mate. He also found that only 15% liked a Barbie or Ken body type. Very fit and fit bodies are considered ideal for attracting a partner, but Dating.com users have just proven that this is not always the case when it comes to real romances, said Maria Sullivan , vice president of the dating site. Movies and TV shows tend to promote Barbie and Ken body types, giving people the idea that they need to be alike to find their mate. We are happy to confirm that this is not how the real world really works. In March, actor Jonah Hill took to Instagram about what it was like to see his beach body discussed in the media. I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my 30s, it wrote, (This) probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities hadn’t been exacerbated by years of public mockery on my body by the press and interviewers. Body diversity has been a hot topic in fashion. Last year Rihannas Savage X Fenty introduced her first plus size male model, Steven G, size US 2XL, modeling boxer briefs. Tall men, just like women, are barely represented, he told The Guardian. But the image of the fashion industry remains mixed. Last year’s spring and summer women’s fashion shows featured historic plus-size firsts. Versace first introduced three plus size models, Precious Lee, Jill Kortleve and Alva Claire. Meanwhile, Paloma Elsesser was Salvatore Ferragamos’ first curvy model. But, according to a report by The fashion spot, the representation of body diversity was in fact generally declining during performances. There were only 19 plus size models on the catwalks, compared to 34 during the last fall-winter 2020 season.







