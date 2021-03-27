Interview with Grace Wales Bonner on the future of fashion

To say that Grace Wales Bonner enjoys research is to put it mildly. The creator’s collections 30 years for Wales Bonner, the label she launched in 2014 after graduating from Central Saint Martins, are imbued with deep academic dives that cast an incandescent light on black men: their history, identity, sexuality and power.

Its collections, which are rooted in traditional English tailoring and developed into women’s clothing, have been informed by sources such as the coronation of Haile Selassie in 1930 as Emperor of Ethiopia, Cuban mambo culture gleaned in the writings of the Yale professor. Robert farris thompson, and, for its last release for winter 2021, the book Black oxford (which details the history of the black scholars of the famous university) and the words of the Caribbean poet Derek Walcott. Fashion critics have noticed that the dense press notes that accompany Wales Bonner’s fashion shows can be more of an essay.

The daughter of a white English mother, who works as a business consultant, and a black Jamaican father who is a lawyer, Wales Bonner grew up in South London. Her parents separated when she was young, but politics, literature – especially West Indian literature – and education were part of both parents’ family fabric.

“I’m really interested in the story and I want to honor the types of lineage and legacy it has allowed me to create,” Wales Bonner said by phone from his north London home during the third lockdown of the pandemic in London.

Designer Grace Wales Bonner, founder and creative director of fashion label Wales Bonner. Ruth osai

Bonner has been commuting between his apartment and his studio for three years, on the Strand at number 180, a brutalist historic building that has become a center for creative studios. With travel both internationally and locally impossible due to Covid restrictions, filming the creator’s workshop was not on the cards.

And anyway, Wales Bonner is decidedly deprived of his space. The photographs accompanying this piece were a creative compromise made by her friend Ruth Ossai.

One could imagine the workplace of this Zadie Smith of the fashion world as that of a tenured academic, overflowing with papers and ephemera gathered in distant places. Not enough.

“I like a minimal environment, like white walls and something bright, to give me some free space,” she says, noting that there is a bookcase in the studio. “I am surrounded by books.”

A model walks the runway during the Wales Bonner Fall / Winter 2020-2021 fashion show during London Fashion Week Men’s January 2020 on January 05, 2020 in London, England. Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

There is Howard University’s collection of yearbooks from the 1980s that were part of the research for its 2019 exhibit. “The time of new dreams” at the Serpentine Gallery in London, a multisensory installation on mysticism and rituals in the culture of the Black Atlantic. Project collaborators included Rashid Johnson, Liz Johnson Artur, Kapwani Kiwanga, Laraaji, Eric N. Mack and Paul Mpagi Sepuya, whose portrait also hangs in Wales Bonner’s studio alongside the work of Samuel Fosso. She keeps an archive of things collected during trips to Ghana and India, as well as a record player. Music has featured prominently in previous lineups, including ‘Lovers Rock’, his fall 2020 show celebrating the British Afro-Caribbean music scene born at house parties in London in the ’70s. It was also recently captured in Steve McQueen’s film of the same name, the second of his Small ax series.

Wales Bonner’s Spring 2021 collection was inspired by how personalities of 1970s Jamaican pop culture, such as reggae icons Bob Marley and Augustus Pablo, incorporated British notes into their wardrobes. Courtesy of Wales Bonner

It’s not unusual for designers to glean ideas from music, art and various mysteries when creating their mood boards and press releases or delivering sound clips to reporters, but Wales Bonner manages to weave her references in clothing in a way that is, if not literal, palpable.

Sepuya, who is known for his photos of queer and black subjects, sees Wales Bonner’s work as “keeping Blackness at the center of research and history, but allowing it to move in a way that is not necessarily typical, or what might be. expected by the dominant culture. As a former student of menswear history – and clothing lover – he was struck by her stories. “What stood out was that these are not just fun clothes. There is something more behind this, ”he says.

A critical darling from the start, she was awarded the 2016 LVMH Prize by a jury made up of fashion figures such as Phoebe Philo, Marc Jacobs, Riccardo Tisci and Karl Lagerfeld. Prior to introducing appropriate womenswear into its collections, retailers including Matchesfashion.com would buy the menswear collection and offer it with their womens assortments.

As much as Wales Bonner is interested in illustrating black identity through her history of improvisation and creativity, she understands the importance of designing seductive clothes that just look great.

“I have my own design process, which is research-based and involves the exploration of identity and representation,” she says. “But I also want to create things that are beautiful and independent of the context.”

Meghan Markle wore a Wales Bonner dress for her first outing after giving birth. WPA Pool

There is retro ’70s and’ 80s sportiness throughout her work, the soft and sleek fit; it sometimes inclines preppy / college, royal to others. Traditional British sophistication is offset by flourishes on the diasporic side of his work, such as oxford shirt dashikis and woodcuts. For her latest collection, she worked on a tuxedo with the tailors of Savile Row Anderson & Sheppard (Fran Lebowitz’s custom tailor). Over the past few seasons, Wales Bonner has skillfully incorporated their successful collaboration with Adidas Originals into their runway collections.

Rather than chasing a cutting-edge streetwear grab, as many other Adidas design collaborators have done, Wales Bonner tapped into the nostalgic side of old-school football kits and tracksuits, working from a palette richly vibrant retro and a bespoke finish.

“As a period, the ’70s feel like a time when men had more permission to express the way they wore clothes,” she says. “I have a feeling that sometimes things have gotten more conservative since then, so I kind of connect with that freedom.”

In a very short time, Wales Bonner, one of the few young women designers for men, caught the attention of all the major players in the fashion game: LVMH, Adidas, even Dior, including the creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, ordered him to design a Bar jacket and a New Look skirt for the brand’s 2020 cruise collection.

That kind of recognition has earned his white male peers top jobs at heritage luxury fashion houses, jobs that have gone to few women – and no women of color. The powers that be would be wise to do more than watch Wales Bonner.

This story appears in the April 2021 issue of Town and Country.

