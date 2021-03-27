Grace Baptist Church Prepares For A Gift Of Clothes | Lifestyles





The monthly clothing gifts offered more than clothing to Grace Baptist Church. “We used to have a group of people coming and going to just visit us,” Grace Pastor Justin Voigt said. “They would come in and go through the clothes a bit. Then they would come and sit at the table to eat because we had food here. We had lunches. A year after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped giving gifts, the church will start again. Starting April 3, the church will donate clothing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Church treasurer Connie Mitchell said the church has donated clothing every month for several years. “We were doing it monthly until the pandemic, and then we haven’t had one since last year,” Mitchell said. “We are trying to open up. We have a lot of clothes and things to offer.” Voigt said the women in the church had been pushing to restart the giveaways. “We have to be safe,” he said. “We had honestly talked about doing it outside, if necessary, and then they finally lifted some of the restrictions for COVID-19.” He said people must wear face masks to stay safe. Mitchell said hot dogs will be served during the giveaway. “We have a lot of clothes, pants, shirts for women. We have a lot of shoes,” Mitchell said. “We have a few men’s clothes. We don’t get a lot of men’s clothes. We have a lot of smaller children, like babies and toddlers.” Voigt recalled how gifts used to attract the elderly. “This is probably the best part of the whole process,” he said. “They have a place they can come to once a month. Some of them come in when it’s open, at 10 a.m., and they sit and visit until 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. I’m gonna get out of here with bags full of clothes. “ The Grace congregation is about 15 people, he said. “We all wear different hats,” he said. “For such a small group, the ladies really work their butt. We have about six or eight women running this. Everything comes in bags. They have to sort and fold. They work hard to put this. Stuff.” If you are going to WHAT: a gift of clothes. WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 3, then the first Saturday of each month. O: Grace Baptist Church, 1201 Harris Street, West of Gulick Street. You can help If you have good, used clothing to donate, contact Connie Mitchell at (918) 441-3793.

