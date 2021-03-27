THI Webinar: Fashion and Publishing in a Post-COVID World | archives, community, events

On March 18, the Hellenic Initiative (THI) Digital Speaker Series featured “A Conversation About Fashion and Publishing in a Post-COVID World”. Stellene Volandes, editor-in-chief of Town & Country magazine and editorial director of ELLE Décor, and Dimitra Kolotoura, co-founder and president of sole Greek fashion supplier Zeus + Dione, offered information on the changes that will impact everyone and advice to young people. interested in their two dynamic areas.

Organized by the New Leaders of THI, May Zanni, Founder and President of Women Act, a leading Greek feminist organization, was the moderator. She started by asking, “What have you had to face to reach your leadership positions” and Volandes set the tone by saying, “First, I like to see challenges, not obstacles.”

She continued, “The challenges of this past year have been greater than throughout my career” – but her first step into publishing has been quite intimidating. “I didn’t know anyone,” she said, but her ultimate triumphs were a tribute to “the power of a network and the power of relationships. I started doing internships. Thursday and Friday at New York Magazine. I was also an intern at Elle Décor and now I’m here again.

It was noted that THI funds the largest paid internship program in Greece, putting nearly 2000 young people into permanent positions with a 92% success rate.

Volandes added that “when I couldn’t get into publishing I was like ‘well, what will help me in this area that I want to be in’”, so she got to other valuable internships and developed his knowledge of how the industry worked and how to get in and be successful in it – “but the challenge of not knowing anyone was overcome by really, really hard work.”

Volandes has also shaped her social life to reflect her goals. “On the weekends, if they were talking about a museum exhibit, I would go. A play – I went to see it. Working is what you do in the office, but it is also working to develop your knowledge and broaden your horizons and you have to do this constantly.

Basing your work on relationships and connections has been very difficult during the pandemic. “Creativity comes from collaboration, and not having that,” that magic is hard to recreate virtually. “However, thanks to Zoom, his posts never missed a beat.

Kolotoura agreed on the relationships and hard work, adding that it is important for women to agree on their experiences and formulas. There is also daring.

“I remember discussing with my partner Mareva Grabowski” – who is married to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – “about a new fashion brand. It was insane in 2011, with people leaving Greece in the midst of the financial crisis. We said we would go back to Greece and start a fashion brand because it’s our passion, but our romantic passion was actually doing something for our country and bringing together cultural elements and heritage buried in a brand of lifestyle, putting talented artisans to work.

“Only hard work made this crazy dream come true. By nature, I am an optimist. Whatever happens, I say ‘it’s good. We can handle that ”… which includes redirecting and rewinding before finding new paths. Life is full of little battles ”- including health battles that she herself has had to face -“ and you have to dream big and chase your dreams. You will find a way, ”Kolotoura said.

It’s a simple but proven formula: hard work and optimism. Successful people know that negativity and wishful thinking get nowhere.

They stressed that adaptability and mastery of technology is vital at all times, but especially during the pandemic. Retail and fashion were hit hard, but Kolotoura said: “Our online services have been phenomenal – we need to get as much familiar with the technology as possible. Nothing can replace a human connection, but right now it’s the only thing that works. “

When Zanni asked for their predictions for a post-COVID world, Volandes said of their industries and women in general, “This is an incredible opportunity for us as women to support each other.”

She also noted that personal and professional flexibility has emerged as a need and an opportunity for people thanks to the pandemic – as the “running” stopped, the job was still done. The past year has taught them that respecting people’s need for flexibility “will make us better employees, better leaders, better people.” The need for flexibility and support are the two challenges that are also the biggest lesson. “

Kolotoura agreed, and added that technology could really be a savior. Women could and should have the choice of working from home, better combining their roles as parents and professionals. “Women should seize this opportunity and even demand it,” she said.

Volandes added that the pandemic has taught what technology can do – but also what it can never replace, vital lessons for the future.

THI Executive Director Peter Poulos then joined to facilitate the questions and answers. “We have been bombarded with questions” from all over the world, he said. When asked if the print will go entirely online, Volandes replied, “Absolutely not! Not all content is the same “people buy differently online and in retail stores”. There is an element of discovery that looking at a magazine and browsing a store allows you. People are looking for experiences, not just products. “

Kolotoura noted that his company has taken a big step forward by hiring half-Greek, half-Austrian designer Marios Schwab. “He created an incredible collection for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. We were puzzled as to how to market the brand, but the media ate the news that a Greek brand that sees a bright future and has hired a great director. They were also very savvy in the use of social media, which blew up sales.

Another participant asked for advice for young people who want to enter their industry. Volandes explained, “whatever you do can lead to something” so there are no dead ends in careers or wrong turns in life and careers.

Asked about changing perceptions of women and their opportunities, Zannis said: “There was a change when we had the first female president in Greece … things have improved, but there is still a lot to do. to do.

Ending on philosophical notes, Volandes said of the pandemic: “I miss the dance of life. Appreciating that rather than complaining about it has been my biggest lesson from COVID, ”and Kolotoura’s exclamation point was,“ never take anything for granted. Nothing.”

After thanking them all, Poulos asked, “Why is all of this important to THI? Because we want to support leaders in their field and I can’t think of better examples of people doing this than the three of you.