Grace Kelly: second wedding dress that few people know





Her main dress, which she wore to get married in a cathedral, was made by costume designer Helen Rose. The two women stepped back in time, as Rose worked with Kelly on numerous costumes during her Hollywood career.

This dress is the one that made history, but Kelly wore another incredibly chic design for her first wedding. Before getting married in the cathedral, the couple also had a civil ceremony. In Monaco, it is customary to have the legal element of a marriage and the religious element of a marriage separately. A day before her wedding in the cathedral, Kelly married the prince in the palace of Monaco. The always chic Kelly wore another set also designed by Rose. READ MORE: Sophie the Countess of Wessex has ‘romantic’ ring with connection to Meghan and Princess Diana

The reason so few people know about this first wedding set is because Kelly didn’t wear it in public. The civil ceremony was a relatively calm affair, making the church ceremony the most remembered part of the wedding. Grace Kelly’s wedding dress was among the most expensive of all time, alongside that of Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge’s dress ranks sixth among the 10 most expensive celebrity wedding dresses at £ 386,146. Grace’s dress is said to cost an astronomical £ 441,478 today, making it the second most expensive celebrity dress on the list.

Fit for a royal bride, Grace Kelly’s engagement ring is known to be a 10.48 carat emerald cut diamond. This ring, however, replaced her original engagement ring. Ranier first gave the actress a ring filled with diamonds and rubies, a step to the flag of Monaco. The ring was described in the Philadelphia Inquirer as “a beautiful engagement ring, which the prince commissioned fashioned from two heirlooms, in the shape of a circle of diamonds and a circle of intertwined rubies.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos