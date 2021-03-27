The story behind the iconic Oscar look

On March 20, Bjrk exploded on Instagram to encourage a volcano.

YES !! , rash !! she wrote as the volcano burst into flames just six miles from her home in Iceland. We still have it !!! feeling of relief when nature expresses itself !!

The unexpected and eerie, but also serious, earthy and poetic social media explosion was the epitome of Bjrk. After all, he is the artist best known to the general public for wearing a swan to the Oscars.

It was 20 years ago this month that the singer plunged into the Oscars with a giant bird draped around his neck and immediately climbed to the infamy of the red carpet.

The dress, by Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski, is in ruffled feathers. One reviewer called this one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen, and comedian Joan Rivers concluded that Bjrk, nominated for Best Original Song, for Dancer in the Dark’s Ive Seen It All should be placed in an asylum. The ensemble has inspired endless parodies and earned a spot on almost every Oscar’s worst dress list.

Yet two decades later, Bjrks’ sartorial flight of fancy no longer looks like a misstep but a fashion masterpiece.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Oscars, insiders remember how the weird and wonderful dress became complete with Bjrk dropping his own eggs on the red carpet:

Designer Marjan Pejoski unveiled his Fall 2001 collection at London Fashion Week on February 20, 2001. Inspired by the animals of the carousel, the show featured a sheer bodysuit adorned with an ostrich head, a crocheted dress adorned with peacock feathers and the piece de resistance of a tutu tulle with a feathered bodice and a sculpted swan’s head draped over the shoulder of model Alek Weks.

On the morning of the Oscars, Bjrk reportedly sent out staff to find ostrich eggs that she could drop on the red carpet. Image by Getty

Bronwyn Cosgrave, fashion journalist and author of Made for Each Other: Fashion and the Academy Awards: I was there during London Fashion Week, and [the swan] the dress was a topic of discussion. It was the showstopper. He closed the show and Alek Wek wore it. So the dress had a life of its own before Bjrk arrived.

Valerie Steele, Director, Fashion Institute of Technology: You have this long history of women and swans, which dates back to Swan Lake in the late 19th century. [Dancer] Anna Pavlovas The Dying Swan had a major impact on [fashion] designers.

Cosgrave: Bjrk had selected a number of [Pejoskis] outfits and wore them while promoting Dancer in the Dark [Lars Von Triers musical film, in which Bjrk starred]. In fact, she arrived in Cannes wearing one of her dresses, and it was even more zanque than the swan dress, which was inspired by old Hollywood especially when Marlene Dietrich dressed in [the Greek myth] Leda and the swan for a 1930s costume party.

Bjork wore a pejoskis poofy pink organza pleated dress to Cannes and ended up winning the award for Best Actress. But the design team did not know about his plans for the swan dress.

Christophe Bop, embroidery designer, Marjan Pejoski (2001): Marjan was very important in the London fashion scene at the time, and he was good friends with Bjrk. In 2001, [she] was working on his album Vespertine, and the album was like a winter tale, very atmospheric. So when she saw the swan dress, she loved it because the swan is like a winter animal and it perfectly matches the spirit she was in.

Sherry Ring, Senior Vice President of Advertising, Elektra Records (1988-2004): I remember Bjrk walking into my office with the dress on. . . I liked it. Would I like it for someone other than Bjrk? No but . . . I can never imagine her showing up with typical designer dresses.

Cosgrave: The designers had actually been in the running to dress Bjrk that year. [for the Oscars]. She was staying at Château Marmont [in West Hollywood], and many representatives of designers. . . sent him clothes. One of the representatives of the designer I interviewed for my book said he met [an assistant] at the pool wearing clothes that Bjrk had been sent.

Scott Rodger, Director of Bjorks (1996-2010): I can’t verify it. . . [but] like every nominee, you are approached by all clothing and footwear designers as well as jewelry designers. It was never Bjrks’ style. She would always be the one to approach the people she admired and respected.

There were two dresses [from Pejoski]: the swan and a peacock. None of us on the team had a clue what she was going to wear to the Oscars.

Joel Amsterdam, Vice President of Advertising, Elektra Records (1990-2004): Before the awards ceremony, we went to a rehearsal. Bjrk was downstairs. . . in the theater, and I was upstairs in the locker room talking to Scott [Rodger], and I said: By the way, what is Bjrk going to wear? And he said, Oh, it’s over there on the couch.

Normally he would hang up, but it was in that plastic shopping bag like you would at the supermarket. I was a little skeptical, because when you hold the dress alone, it’s like a bunch of feathers. It was a little difficult to see exactly what this thing would look like, but I could see it was a swan’s head.

And then, of course, it happened, and the rest is history.

Bjrk arrived at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium on Oscar night and walked on the red carpet. At various points, she shyly lifted her chiffon skirt and dropped an egg on the floor, later telling British GQ that she had laid as many as six.

Amsterdam: On the morning of the Oscars, I got a call from someone in his camp saying that Bjrk wanted to upgrade his outfit with those oversized ostrich eggs. And she wants [drop] them as she walks down the red carpet to leave like a drag. So I loaded my then girlfriend, my future wife [help me] find those ostrich eggs. . . but someone in Bjrks camp found them before us, downtown, somewhere in Chinatown.

Rodger: The eggs were decorated by Bjrks [then-romantic] partner, artist Matthew Barney. . . [with] something resembling any material could perhaps be attached to a very large egg that had just been laid! The concept was to try and lay eggs while walking down the red carpet. But security kept picking them up.

Amsterdam: We tried to play dumb because I don’t think they really wanted us to do this!

Michael Caulfield, Photographer, Associated Press (1992-2001): I will never forget that moment when she walked the red carpet. I didn’t know if it was a political statement or if she was promoting a movie. . . After his visit, I don’t think there was a single photographer who spoke about anything else.

Steve Granitz, photographer, WireImage (2001-present): People were just looking at her. I think they were a little impressed. Everyone was frozen, almost as if in slow motion.

Amsterdam: Julia Roberts won the award for Best Actress that year. . . and I just remember thinking, Wow, Bjrk actually gets more from these photographers than Julia!

Caulfield: There are two iconic red carpet dresses [Ive photographed] that I will never forget: Jennifer Lopezs Green Dress [that she wore to the Grammys in 2000] and swan dress Bjrks. . . Back then, people wore, like, Calvin Klein. Now when I think about it [wearing a swan dress] it’s like wearing a Warhol!

A brief history of the swan dress

The singer gave a tender performance of Ive Seen It All at the ceremony, although she lost the best song to Bob Dylan. But the next day, the press largely hijacked its whimsical ensemble. One reviewer said she looked like a refugee from the more dog-eared quarters of the provincial ballet. Mr. Blackwell quickly put Bjrk on his famous worst dressed list.

Later that year, Ellen DeGeneres donned a parody of the dress while hosting the Emmys, and then Kevin James did the same at the 2002 Peoples Choice Awards. Over the years, the outfit has become a pop culture punchline. , spoofed in White Chicks, Hannah Montana and elsewhere.

Bjrk remained unperturbed.

While in Los Angeles, she posed for the cover of her upcoming album, Vespertine, in the same dress. She later told Interview magazine, I’m not sure why I’m obsessed with swans, but she added that they were very romantic, monogamous. . . Right now, swans seem to represent a lot of things in a way.

Bop: While I was working on the spring 2002 collection for [Marjan], Bjrk asked her if she could use the swan dress for the tour. But Marjan said, let’s try to do something a little higher. So we created two dresses. There was a swan dress fully adorned with pearls and pearls and real ostrich feathers. And there was also a peacock dress.

Bjrk later auctioned her Oscar dress for charity Oxfam, but Pejoski still has a version, which in recent years has been exhibited at MoMA and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2014, the designers of Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri paid homage to the swan dress in their spring couture collection.

Steele: This is one of the most famous dresses ever to hit the red carpet. [Around that time], the actors had started to be very careful. . . and in a way, [the red carpet] became that everyone was on the brand and on the message. There was much less of the kind of wild creativity that threatened to plunge into utter fabulous madness. . .

Look at the pictures of Bjrk on the red carpet, it’s so cool and funny and weird and wonderful. People were laughing then, but we’re starting to see the fabulousness of it now.

Rodger: Naturally, [the dress] laughed at. But doesn’t the fact that people remember it more than pretty much any other Oscar gown, doesn’t mean it was a star? A local store where I live called me before [this past] Christmas, because they gave me a glass Christmas tree decoration from Bjrk in swan dress. He has become iconic and will be a part of pop culture forever, and rightly so.