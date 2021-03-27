Second quarter surge lifts No 18 Buckeyes over Wolverines





Looking for momentum to start the home stretch of their season, the Buckeyes used an offensive spark in the second quarter to fuel their third win of the season. The 18th Ohio State (3-3) traveled to Ann Arbor, Mich. On Saturday for their first rematch of the season against Michigan (1-5), and the Buckeyes came away with a win of 14-6. After finishing the first quarter tied 1-1, Buckeye’s offense exploded in the second quarter for seven goals while knocking out the Wolverines in the quarter. The Buckeyes remained in control for the remainder of the game, despite a late return attempt from the Wolverines in the third quarter. Although they beat the Buckeyes 4-2 in the third, the Buckeyes reacted immediately, scoring four goals over Michigan’s in the final quarter. Offensively, the Buckeyes have seen a wide range of players score. Second-year midfielder Grant Mitchell and second-year forward Mitchell Pehlke both scored twice. Junior forward Jack Myers scored three goals and graduate forward Tre Leclaire returned to form and found the back of the net four times, leading the Buckeyes in the scoring. Michigan struggled to consistently produce offensively. Despite having experienced surges of offensive success, the Wolverines failed to string together enough goals to bring the game back within their grasp. Defensively, the Buckeyes were able to use their physical and aggressive style to come out into the hands of the young core Michigan, forcing them to play with pressure. This allowed the Buckeyes to keep the Wolverines to just six goals and 13 shots on goal. Second-year defenseman Stephen Zupicich caused two high profile turnovers. Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines have seen their goalies stand out. Graduate goaltender Alec Van De Bovenkamp saved seven shots while allowing Ohio State only six goals. Junior goalie John Kiracofe recorded 12 saves leaving 14 shots. On the face-off, Ohio State and Michigan remained competitive in their rematch. Senior midfielder Justin Inacio won 11 of 24 faceoffs for Ohio, while junior faceoff Nick Rowlett won 13 of 24. Ohio State will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, in a rematch against No.5 Rutgers on April 3 at 5 p.m.

