Helena Christensen wears a bright red patterned dress as she dines al fresco in NYC with a friend

2 mins ago

Helena Christensen is the image of spring in a cute patterned shirt dress as she dines al fresco in NYC with a friend

Helena Christensen helped brighten up the day on Saturday when she ventured to New York City for al fresco lunch with a friend.

The legendary 52-year-old model and photographer looked lovely in a red and white patterned summer dress as she dated her trusty dog ​​Kuma.

Her dress featured mid-length sleeves and was cinched around the waist to showcase her hourglass figure.

Sunny vibe: Helena Christensen, 52, looked young in a red and white patterned summer dress as she ventured to New York on Saturday with her dog Kuma for lunch on the grass

She accessorized a scarlet square handbag with intricate designs of a bird shown on one side.

The 5ft 10in Danish beauty showcased her tanned legs in the dress and kept her look pretty casual with a set of green suede sneakers.

Helena wore her glossy brunette locks swept back with a bright yellow floral clip.

She and Kuma made their way to a town lawn where she met a male friend to enjoy his salad outdoors.

Her friend was dressed more casually than she was in a black graphic tank top, black jeans and crappy weathered sneakers.

Late last month, Helena serenaded her loyal companion Kuma, marking the cute dog’s fifth birthday.

“ This little angel is 5 years old today, I have never had a dog before her and had no idea of ​​the love and joy that these four legged friends bring into our lives ”, she confessed in her caption to illustrate pictures of the two friends exploring nature.

“Kuma is so smart, loyal, protective, incredibly loving and most of all, very funny. She makes us laugh all day.

‘I was going through a rough time when we got her and it’s fair to say she practically saved my mind. They say we don’t deserve the dogs and that may be true, but I will do my best to deserve Kuma every day with me, ” she concluded.

In addition to photos of the gorgeous blue-eyed dog as a puppy, Helena shared images of the dog posing with her son, Mingus Lucien Reedus.

Mingus, 21, is her son with longtime Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, who she dated from 1998 to 2003.

Around the same time as her tribute to Kuma, the Copenhagen-born model shared a photo of her son who looked grown up while posing with her and photographer Cass Bird.

“I’m not sure I can call it bringing your kid to work anymore,” Helena joked of her now grown son.

