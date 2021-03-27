Victoria Beckham flaunts toned torso in black cutout dress for new snap

Victoria Beckham looked sensational on Saturday as she modeled one of her own designs for a hot new Instagram snap.

The fashion designer, 46, flaunted her toned torso in a black midi dress that featured a racy cutout design and a keyhole neckline.

Victoria knew how to work her best angles as she posed a storm for a sultry mirror selfie.

The mother of four styled her brunette in a tousled hairstyle, she added a touch of radiant makeup.

She captioned the photo with, “ Saturday ready in # VBSS21! I love a dress that’s as comfy as it is flattering and the cutouts make it feel like you’re dressed x VB.

It comes after Victoria was the proud mother of every inch on Saturday as she shared a cute photo of her three sons reunited.

The fashion designer, who has been in Miami, Florida with her family since Christmas, posted a photo of Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, posing with her older brother Brooklyn, 22, who recently went to Los Angeles.

Victoria, who also has daughter Harper, nine, with husband David, 45, captioned the snap with: ‘The boys are back together! Kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham love you @davidbeckham #harperseven. ‘

Victoria then took to Instagram Stories to share a few more footage from the reunion, including one of the youngest sons, Cruz, wearing a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“He can even make a mask look cool!” she captioned the message. “Kisses @cruzbeckham.”

She later posted a beloved photo of her son Brooklynkissing her fiancé Nicola Peltz, 26, as she held her arm around his neck.

“These two are everything! Love you @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz, ‘Victoria leapt into the legend.

Victoria and her family flew to Miami over Christmas for David’s affairs surrounding his football club and to celebrate the New Year.

While earlier this week, Brooklyn was spotted in Los Angeles as his future wife Nicola wrapped up filming on his latest project Lola James. It is not known whether they met in Los Angeles or Miami.

It comes after Brooklyn teased his mom on Monday as he used a face swap app to sing the Spice Girls hit, Say You Be There.

The aspiring photographer channeled his inner Posh as his face layered over each member of the band in the song’s clip.

Brooklyn wrote: “Oh my God!” and tagged Victoria as he mimed the song in his iconic “Pob” and leather plunge jumpsuit.

He danced and pointed at the camera as the app swapped Victoria’s face for his.

Brooklyn’s face also replaced the other four members of the Spice Girls: Sporty Spice (Mel C), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Scary Spice (Mel B) and Ginger Spice (Geri Horner) as they each spent their time. solo in front of the camera. .

Say You Be There was released in 1996 and was taken from their debut album, Spice.

He became the group’s second number one and propelled them to international stardom.

And Brooklyn wasn’t the only one of Victoria’s children to make fun of her Posh character.

Over the weekend, her sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, teased Victoria about her signature facing poker by wearing logo t-shirts from her collection with ‘FFS SMILE’ printed on them.

Victoria responded to their joke by collating several photos of herself smiling, writing in a caption: ‘Proof that I’m really smiling! To celebrate the International Day of Happiness.

They have included a gallery of old snaps with her footballing husband David, on family vacations and at professional events.

In the blink of an eye, she brandished her autobiography titled “ Learning to Fly, ” published 20 years ago in 2001.

In another, she sported her famous cropped blonde hair that she rocked in 2007 and in another photo, she was beaming in a bikini and life jacket on a jaunt.

Victoria herself also reposted the footage, writing alongside: “Like a mother like sons”.