Meet Leonardo Glauso, an Italian photographer and fashion editor





Leonardo Glauso was born in 1989 and raised in Florence, Italy. He is an Italian photographer and fashion editor. He is also the founder of an international publication called Resuer Magazine. Leonardo specializes in artistic nude photos. He passionately believes in projecting his vision through his work. Her work explores the ultimate expression of femininity and the natural artistic beauty that a woman creates with her body. Growing up in Florence, he was inspired by its artistic beauty and its surroundings. He always knew he wanted to work in the arts. As an artist, he believes that "the important thing is the photographer's vision. He always relies on his eye and his creative abilities to capture the best shot. It does not use a specific type of camera and brings out the natural beauty of an image. When traveling, his ideal camera is 24-70mm. Resuer Magazine is a platform on which it presents emerging artists and artists from around the world. Even though some people don't like his job, he is happy with the recognition he has received. He graduated in graphic design from the Libera Accademia Delle Belle Arti in Florence. He also studied photography at the Scuola Internazionale Di Fotografia in Florence. From 2014 to 2017 he lived in Milan where he collaborated as a fashion photographer for different agencies and fashion magazines. He still travels to European capitals for castings and filming. They enrich a lot of narration and style in his photography. His work is quickly gaining a lot of attention and helping other emerging artists gain exposure. He also founded a fashion store in the historic center of Florence, "Cassuer". Currently he lives and works in Florence where he is involved in different creative projects and collaborations. His work has been featured in many top magazines like GQ, Vogue, S Magazine, etc.







