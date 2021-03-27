Penn State Men’s Volleyball Success Continues Historic | Penn State Men’s Volleyball News

Penn States’ last home game of the regular season had added significance.
It was a special weekend for the Nittany Lions, but not just because they swept Sacred Heart in back-to-back matches or won in straight sets for the seventh straight game. Saturday’s victory meant that coach Mark Pavlik had claimed his 600th career victory.
Blue and white dominated both nights offensively, defensively and behind the service line. Not to mention, Penn State was perfect with their service receptions during the Friday contest.
The pair of excellent performances paved the way for Penn State to sweep Sacred Heart both nights and Pavlik to secure their landmark victory.
Pavlik is one of five Division I coaches in NCAA history to achieve 600 wins. For Pavlik, he said he was hardly surprised to reach the benchmark this season with what he thinks are a solid squad.
I’ve said before that this particular group of guys, I like to watch them play here. If there are some important milestones to share, I couldn’t have asked for a better team than to get that milestone and share it with, Pavlik said.
Penn State has certainly been special this year, as evidenced by its top 10 ranking and 16-2 record. Throughout the season, the energy and camaraderie of the Blues and Whites has been on full display.
For the Nittany Lions, it doesn’t matter who is on the pitch; everyone seems excited and eager to rally with each other.
It was a day of extra streaking for Penn State.
To reach milestones like Pavliks, every component of the team had to pull on all cylinders.
I started to think about everyone who has seen those 600 wins, from players to sports administrators to administration, Pavlik said. I was just so grateful to all the great people who helped us reach this level.
Six hundred victories is not a feat that is accomplished quickly or easily. For Pavlik, it took years of late mornings and nights, persistence and trust in his team.
This year’s blue and white version made it all so much easier on Pavlik.
This high level of respect for his players is also proof in the way his players talk about him. Whenever asked about Pavlik, pincers like junior middle tackle Sam Marsh come to his defense and congratulate him with admiration and gratitude.
It’s a real honor, Marsh said. He has done so much for us, so we wanted to give it back to him because we are grateful to him. I’m just super proud.
Sophomore libero and outside hitter Tim Herget echoed Marshs’ sentiment and believes that without the current program leader he wouldn’t be where he is today.
We wanted to go out and win this one for [Pavlik] because we are so grateful to him and all of our coaches for their efforts and sacrifices to help us be successful, said Herget.
