Gender neutral collection designed by a local fashion designer





The designer, from Orillia, says the design logo represents the combination of gender symbols in the collection’s name, ONE

JOJEE CLOTHING

Michelle Bylow, originally from Orillia and resident of Wasaga Beach, presents a collection of non-sexist “ONE” streetwear style under her brand Jojee Apparel. ONE is bright and fun with hand-painted fabrics and patterns to suit all shapes and sizes. “Jojee is inclusive and encourages people to dress the way they want, regardless of societal pressure. Each ONE garment can be worn by anyone and everyone. The collection includes sizes between XS and XL. The logo and hand painted fabrics represent the combination of gender symbols in ONE “ Michelle designs and manufactures each garment in her studio based in Wasaga Beach. She describes the brand as the opposite of fast fashion and emphasizes quality and durability. When we asked Bylow what inspired her to design a non-sexist collection, she replied, “As a woman who has been referred to as a ‘tomboy’ all my life, the ONE collection is important to me to one. very personal level. My dress style has never been adapted to the way women were supposed to dress. Not fitting into that mold sometimes made me less attractive and confused. I want the ONE collection to be able to give people the confidence to be who they are and reduce the noise of who we are told we should be ” All clothing is available for purchase at jojeeapparel.com. *************************







