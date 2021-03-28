Larissa stuns in wedding dress, teases marriage with Eric





Larissa Lima posted some stunning photos on her Instagram while wearing a wedding dress. She also tagged her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, in the caption.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently shocked the ensemble 90 day fiancé community by posting three photos in a wedding dress. She even used bridal emoji and tagged her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, in the caption. It came as a shock as a few weeks ago this couple were apparently in trouble. Brazilian beauty Larissa shared toxic relationship quotes on her Instagram and also asked her Instagram followers to stop following Eric. After divorcing Colt Johnson, Larissa appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happy Forever? season 5 with Eric. Although the couple have had a few explosive fights throughout the season, many viewers have come to believe that Larissa and Eric are truly in love and care for each other. After the show ended, this couple started living together and soon moved to Colorado Springs to spend some quality time with Eric’s parents. But in November 2020, they announced their breakup, claiming that it was different people who separated. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: 90 Day Fianc: Why Rose Vega Has A Surprisingly Low Rating On Cameo In February, they again posted a cute pic together. But soon Larissa hinted at a major fight and asked her fans to stop following her boyfriend on Instagram. It looks like the couple had a misunderstanding, which made them realize that they are in love and cannot live without each other. Larissa, who was once arrested for violent behavior, recently shared three beautiful droopy photos on IG. She wears a beautiful white wedding dress and a veil. Looks like she was shopping for her wedding dress and finally found this one. She wrote, “No one can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and have a new ending.Larissa also tagged her boyfriend Eric in the caption, suggesting that she looks forward to fresh starts with him. The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary and posted a beloved photo on IG. 90 day fiancé fans are happy to see Larissa in a wedding dress and congratulated her on the big day. They commented on things like, “Finally, you and Eric are getting married. I was expecting this, “” Congratulations Larissa !!! You and Eric are a beautiful couple, I wish you a lifetime of happiness !!! ” and “You deserve all the best, and you look absolutely gorgeous in this dress.” Colt’s fiancee Vanessa Guerra also looked happy and wrote: “Beautiful bride. Congratulations!” Other fans were delighted to see Larissa wearing an expensive wedding dress this time around. During her first marriage to Colt, she wore a dress purchased from Goodwill, which was only worth $ 150. Still, some fans believe Larissa and Eric could be a bad match. They have broken up several times in the past because they are not in love. Well, let’s be optimistic. Maybe, this old one 90 day fiancé couple finally got over their problems and made this decision after much thought. Next: 90 Day Fiancé: David Posts A Painting Of Him And Annie As Beauty And The Beast Source: Larissa Lima 90-day fiancé: Natalie doubles down on her refusal to ask for plastic surgery

