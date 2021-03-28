No.7 men’s tennis wins 6-1 win over No.29 USF

Austin The No.7 men’s tennis won a 6-1 victory over South Florida’s No.29 on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center. It was the Longhorns’ sixth straight win, including four against ranked opponents.

Texas used the doubles point and straight set wins by junior Chih Chi Huang | at # 5, freshman # 18 Micah braswell in n ° 3 and in second year Cleeve harper at n ° 4, n ° 32 Eliot Spizzirri at n ° 1 and Evin mcdonald at n ° 6 for the victory.

Having already taken a 1-0 lead in doubles, the Longhorns opened the singles effectively with Huang recording a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Sergio Gomez Montesa. Huang took a break in the opener and the set stayed on serve until a 4-2 lead for him when he then broke again and held for the win. It was the start of a 7-0 run that saw him take a 4-0 lead in the second before winning the final two games with two points for a 2-0 lead for Texas.

Braswell was next off the field with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ivan Yatsuk for his 10th straight singles victory. The opening set remained on serve with a 3-2 lead for Yatsuk when he paused to expand to 4-2, but Braswell fell back to a point two in the next game to start a run of 4-0 to victory. After Yatsuk held on to open the second, Braswell again used a pair of two-point wins to propel a run, this time 5-0. Yatsuk won another game on serve, but Braswell finished it from there to take the Texas lead at 3-0.

Next was Harper who won the overall match with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Pierre Luquet. Harper took a 3-0 lead with a break in Game 2 and the rest of the set remained on serve from there. The second set followed exactly the same scoring pattern as Braswell’s, with Luquet holding in the opener before Harper put up a 5-0 inning which he closed on serve at 6-2.

With the match stalled, Spizzirri earned a solid 6-3, 6-2 victory over a top 50 opponent in the 45th Chase Ferguson. Ferguson managed to secure a break in the opener, but Spizzirri recovered this one plus another on a point-two in a 3-0 run. The players traded breaks in the next two games when Spizzirri set up a 6-0 run that finished the first set and established a 3-0 lead in the second. Four of the first five games of this set resulted in breaks before Spizzirri held back again to expand to 5-1, with the last three games remaining on serve until the final and a 5-0 lead for the Longhorns. .

The last two games went to the third set superbreakers with McDonald completing a 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (7) victory over Antonio Muniz and in the sophomore. Siem Woldeab approaching No.69 Jakub Wojcik, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (7). McDonald got a break in their game when the players alternated 3-0 points starting with Muniz, leaving McDonald with a 4-3 lead. Muniz took the next two games for a 5-4 advantage, but McDonald posted another 3-0 run starting with a point two to the win. The first three games of the second set were all decided on a tie with McDonald breaking in the first game, but Muniz getting the next two. McDonald equalized in the next game before Muniz launched into a 3-0 run for a 5-2 advantage, then closed at 6-3 to send it to a third. McDonald established a 6-3 lead in the superbreaker, which closed to 7-6, but he won the next two points for 9-6 and finished it at 10-7 for a 6- lead. 0 in Texas.

Woldeab returned to the singles roster for the first time since March 5 after missing three games with injury. Although Woldeab paused at 2-1, Wojcik went on to go 4-0 on the strength of two two-pointers and the last two games remained on serve for a 6-3 win for Wojcik. In the second set, Wojcik once again set up a run after a 2-1 deficit. This time it was 3-0, but Woldeab had an answer and used his own 3-0 run for a 5-4 lead. This put the set back on serve where it remained until a tiebreaker, which remained tight until he won the final three points for a 7-4 victory. The third set superbreaker was also close, with Woldeab even holding a 7-6 lead before Wojcik finished in a 4-0 run for the Bulls’ lone point.

Earlier in the doubles, Harper and Huang combined for a 6-3 victory over Ferguson and Manuel Goncalves at No.2 to take the lead off the field. The first two games remained on serve with USF holding in the second on a point two before the next two games were the two breaks. The Longhorns followed with wins in three of the next four two-point games for a 3-2, 4-3, and 5-3 lead before holding the last game of the game.

The No.18 pair of Spizzirri and Woldeab went on to claim their fourth top 15 win this season to clinch the point by beating No.14 Rithvik Bollipari and Jakub Wojcik, 7-5, at No.1. in consecutive doubles, Spizzirri and Woldeab found themselves down 3-0 early and rallied for a 7-5 victory. This time they used a 5-0 run to take the lead before the Bulls held on, then broke to tie. However, the Longhorns got that break right away and then took the win.

Match 3 with Braswell and sophomore Jacob bullard facing Yatsuk and Alvin Tudorica remained in service throughout the course starting with USF and was even at 5-5 when the doubles game ended.

The Longhorns will then have a top 10 matchup against No.8 Texas A&M at the Texas Tennis Center on Wednesday, March 31 at 6 p.m. CT in a game to be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

# 7 Texas 6, # 29 South Florida 1

Order of arrival of singles (5,3,4,1,6,2)

1. # 32 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. # 45 Chase Ferguson (USF) 6-3, 6-2

2. # 69 Jakub Wojcik (USF) defeats. No. 85 Siem Woldeab (UT) 6-3, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (7)

3. # 18 Micah braswell (UT) def. Ivan Yatsuk (USF) 6-4, 6-2

4. Cleeve harper (UT) def. Pierre Luquet (USF) 6-3, 6-2

5. Chih Chi Huang | (UT) def. Sergio Gomez Montesa (USF) 6-2, 6-1

6. Evin mcdonald (UT) def. Antonio Muniz (USF) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (7)