Paws Rockin ‘the Runway Fashion Show and Online Auction | Sedona.Biz





Sedona AZ (March 27, 2021) – Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and their new BowWow Sedona pet shop in Tlaquepaque North are teaming up to help save local homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona by welcoming Paws rock on the track Fashion show and online auction on Sunday April 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tlaquepaque Nord fountain. Wendy Lippman, Managing Director and Resident Partner of Tlaquepaque said we are very excited to host our first dog fashion event to benefit local shelter animals! It will be a day of laughs and fun, and was inspired by BowWow Sedonas Kathy Louderback and will showcase many of our partners in a safe and socially remote environment. Glenn Scarpelli of SedonaNow will host the festivities as BowWow Sedona’s furbaby fashions will be modeled by adoptable animals from the shelter, as well as online famous Walk-e-Woo pet fashion spokesperson Mr. Woo, the local dogs Dolce and Gabanna, and other specials. guests. Event attendees will receive a goodie bag filled with coupons and items from Tlaquepaque stores and other local animal-related businesses. The Artists Kitchen Shop and BowWow Sedona will be offering 10% off their purchases to event attendees. Sedona Soap Box, GBH Foods and Taormina Pasta Sauce will also be featured vendors at the event. The Humane Society of Sedona will also have volunteers and staff available with information on how to adopt the models at the event and how you can help support the various shelter programs. Custom jewelry from the Lily collection that benefits from the shelter’s emergency medical fund will also be for sale. The online auction will open April 19 and end April 26 and will feature gift baskets from BowWow Sedona and other Tlaquepaque vendors as well as local artists, certificates for local stores and restaurants, and items on animal theme. To register and bid, send the word MODE to (928) 223-7276. Seating at the event is limited to 50 people, which includes single socially distant seats along the track at $ 25 and VIP tables (4 per table) around the Tlaquepaque North fountain at $ 45 each including refreshments from The Pump House. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the shelter to support their efforts to find loving homes for lost, injured and homeless animals. Tickets can be purchased by going to the Humane Society of Sedonas website HumaneSocietyofSedona.org/fashionshow/ From Monday April 26 to April 30, the Humane Society of Sedona will be hosting a special post-fashion adoption adoption event where all pets 6 months and older will only have an adoption fee of $ 50. Appointments will be required by calling (928) 282-4679 and it is recommended that you view adoptable pets online at HumaneSocietyofSedona.org/adopt/ before visiting the shelter at 2115 Shelby Drive in West Sedona. For more information on how you can attend or participate in the auction, please contact Felicia Filep, Director of Development, Humane Society of Sedona at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos