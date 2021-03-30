40th Annual CCG Fashion Show





Press release: Students from the Genesee Community College Fashion Program announced the launch of the 40th Annual Fashion Show, ONLINE, FREE sureSaturday May 1at6 p.m.and this year’s show is just in time for the “Novaturient” desires that stir in each of us! The term novaturient describes a desire for change that leads to travel – to seek a change of environment. The entire fashion show, which features designs from a dozen GCC students, was built around everything from emotions to the comfort and practicalities of this traveler. With sophisticated color palettes and completely unique styles, this show has a look for everyone! The 2021 fashion show scene coordinators include: Xi Lin: stylish looks for “Staycation”

Cadeeja Tanksley: stylish looks to take you to the tropics

Ariana Medick, Julia Ashworth and Damani Joseph: Conceived, created and stylized feminine looks and stylized masculine looks for “Honeymoon”

Alexis Remington: stylish looks for “Rendezvous”

Sayaka Hisayama, Miyabi kondo and Ayami Kusumi (freshman): combination of looks designed, created and recycled for “Higaeri Ryokou (day trip)”

Deanna Anderson and Gianina Defrank: (freshman scene coordinators) Upcycled and stylish looks from personal collections for “Sehnsucht”

Rebecca Siglin: Design and creation of looks for “Carnival”

Sam Dombrowski: stylish and upcycled looks for “Road Trip”

Ziare Evans: stylish looks for “Spring Break”

Lauren Diegert: stylish and upcycled looks for “Business and Pleasure”

Damani Joseph: Stylized look for “Elopement” Designing the entire show to debut online is a first for students in GCC’s Fashion program. Historically, the show has taken place on campus and has been filled to capacity. Then in 2018 the show moved to the Richard C. Call Arena and was able to expand audiences to 2,000 seats. While waiting for a full house again in 2020 when the pandemic caused the in-person show to be canceled, the program de mode quickly joined forces with other departments at the College to change direction and the online salon was created. With around 60 days to build the website from scratch, the students focused on tailoring their designs to their new models – ones they shared a living space with – while the College focused on preparing the online platform to display their talents. With more than 4,359 views generated in more than 41 countries, the 2020 show was a success. “Knowing that the 2021 Fashion Show would be live allowed us to plan it right from the start,” said Laura Taylor, Fashion Program Instructor. “Students were to have their designs created, submitted and approved much earlier in the semester so that our filming could take place with all the appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions in place. “The scouting, selection and securing of filming locations took time to add to our production schedule, but it has given our students invaluable experience in the industry.” With a relevant and powerful theme to guide their selections, the students coordinated their scenes, secured models, and collaborated with GCC photographers and videographers to ensure their visions would be creatively realized. While waiting for the show to go live, the Fashion Business students will promote, seek sponsorship and create website content for the fast-paced, professionally produced show. To see the exciting and complex stages in the development of “Novaturient”, follow @gccfashionprogram on Instagram, @trendygcc on Twitter and the FBM (Fashion Business Merchandising) program blog athttps://sunygcc.blog/category/academics/fashion/. Students will share details about the show, their individual scenes and more! GCC’s fashion program has always been a flagship for the college. The faculty’s knowledge and experience and their dedication to their students have produced quality professional applicants and well-prepared transfer students since the inception of the program over 35 years ago. As defined in the College’s strategic priorities, GCC continues to focus on student success and has renewed its articulation agreement with LIM for Fashion Business: Merchandising AAS students. Students who complete the course and degree can seamlessly transition to LIM to complete their BBA in Fashion Merchandising, Visual Merchandising, Marketing, or Management. In addition, GCC is very happy to announce a new articulation agreement with Cazenovia College. This agreement offers a transparent transfer opportunity for students of GCC Fashion Business: Merchandising AAS to BPS Fashion Merchandising of Cazenovia and for students of Fashion Business: Fashion Design AAS of GCC to the BFA Fashion Design study program of Cazenovia. Anyone interested in taking advantage of these transfer opportunities through GCC is encouraged to contact the GCC Student Success Center at (585) 345-6805 or by email at[email protected].







