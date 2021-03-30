Fan-roasted Rebecca Parrotts wedding dress





Rebecca and Zied eventually got married, but viewers were distracted by her makeshift dress. What do fans have to say about her wedding dress accident?

Stories about 90 day fiancé season eight is drawing to a close, and the couples find each other down the aisle one by one. In a recent episode, viewers saw Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi finally get married. The couple faced significant hardships ahead of the wedding, and their fairytale day didn’t go without a hitch. Rebecca and Zied looked happy, however, and that’s what matters most. But many fans couldn’t help but decry Rebeccas’ makeshift dress. The couple had been in a fight in the weeks leading up to their wedding. Their 90 days were far from over when Zied revealed he was due to get married before Ramadan or move out of their shared apartment. The wedding date was moved and Rebecca was quick to make plans on time. Her dress ended up being a problem because the one she ordered didn’t fit her. To fix it, Rebecca ended up having to wear a tight corset over the dress to hold it together. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Fans were quick to criticize Rebeccas' wedding outfit, especially because it gave Zied a hard time one episode ago about what he was planning to wear. She made me think Zied was going to look like a clown at the wedding, but he was the best dressed person there! a fan onRedditexclaimed. Many thought her rigged jerry dress was horrible and commented on how uncomfortable Rebecca looked wearing it. I bet Molly could have fixed this, one fan said, referring to the owner of a lingerie store and 90 day fiancé alum Molly Hopkins. But there were a lot of fans who quickly came to the defense of Rebeccas. I think she did her best in a difficult situation, commented one of them. Some have pointed out that Ramadan 2020 is April 23, which was the peak of COVID-19 when most businesses were closed and shipping times were much slower. Rebecca said she ordered her dress from Amazon, so at this point in the pandemic it could have taken weeks to reach it, and it would take weeks more to swap it out. Rebeccas' dress might not have been what she wanted, but fans are a little harsh in their reviews. It was extremely difficult when Rebecca and Zied got married due to the shutdown. Really, Rebecca made the most of a bad situation. In the end, all that really matters is whether Rebecca and Zied are happy, which they certainly seemed to be. Despite their difficulties, the couple were all smiles at their wedding, clothing incident or not. Fans of 90 day fiancé who doubted the couple would eat crow now that Rebecca and Zied are officially married. Their dream day might not have gone without a hitch, but they tried their best, and it seems to be enough for Rebecca and Zied. Despite roasting her wedding dress, Rebecca is now married to the man of her dreams, so who cares if the dress was a little wobbly?









