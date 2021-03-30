Fashion 4 Development launches Ditectory for sustainable development solutions – WWD

Businesses of all sizes will soon have free access to a directory of sustainable development solutions.

To encourage more fashion companies to embrace sustainability, the Conscious Fashion Campaign, which comes under the United Nations Office for Partnerships, is launching a month-long virtual event on Thursday that will be billed as “Discover the SDGs”. Born from the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro in 2012, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by world leaders in 2015. They replaced the Millennium Development Goals, which had launched a global effort in 2000 to fight poverty.

As a participant in next month’s virtual event, Fashion 4 Development will launch an online directory of sustainability tools and services. The upcoming group effort is in line with the Conscious Fashion Campaign plan to mobilize the fashion industry to create social, economic and environmental change.

There are around 30 organizations and businesses that will be participating in next month’s digital event. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Institute of Positive Fashion, Lenzing, Arch & Hook, Transformers Foundation, Council of Fashion Designers of America, Redress and Sustainable Angle are among those who have registered.

Having worked on engagement with the fashion industry through her role as Bureau Chief of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, Lucie Brigham said: “If we really want to change the Sustainable Development Goals, we have to work all together. We need to use fashion, its creativity, and its positive narrative to help educate customers, the public, millennials, and the media to truly understand the human agenda in a more creative and practical context.

The Conscious Fashion Campaign partners collectively represent more than $ 4.7 billion in sales and 14,700 employees. The digital event is in line with the ‘Decade of Action’, which aims to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Target net zero emissions by 2050. In a speech at the end of last year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said emissions should halve by 2030 and reach emissions net zero by 2050 at the latest.

In a joint interview with F4D Founder Evie Evangelou and F4D Solutions Managing Director Jeanine Ballone, Brigham said: “Sustainability is no longer a choice. It’s a need, ”adding that young consumers demand it.

In a survey conducted earlier this year by First Insight Inc., 62% of Gen Z attendees prefer to buy from sustainable brands, which is on par with Gen Y. To that end, three of the climate advisers appointed by the Secretary general will share content aimed at the young trendy generation.

A priority is to teach consumers that buying brands that follow sustainable practices or that do not have child labor practices equates to a positive decision. Another is to convince brands that real long-term commitments – not green washing – are needed in their business models and that it will pay off.

“We need to achieve a sustainable and resilient recovery that works… by understanding who does what and emphasizing our collective power, if we work together we are stronger,” said Brigham.

Ballone agreed that you need to be collective now rather than just doing one thing. The future material change can only be done collectively and involves the creation of a different value system “which must be part of the natural growth of any business going forward,” she said.

The ReClothe Resource Guide was created by F4D and CLASS. Among the resources currently listed are Dyntex Biosynthetics, based in Bergenz, Austria, EcoSensor by Asahi Kasei and Maeba International. From Thursday, it will also be available on the F4D site continuously.

“We are trying to democratize all the fashion solutions that are currently available for the industry to implement and use in order to create a clean value chain and supply chain for the whole industry to the global scale. The first e-book will be a list of all solutions, technologies, fabric suppliers, dyers and finishers. Said Ballone.

The aim is to reinforce circular fashion which is not dangerous for the environment and to support social programming. “What we’ve achieved is that only some of the big companies have access to a lot of these technologies and materials,” she said. “We want to create opportunities for all brands and young start-ups to have the information on the latest supply chain solutions in order to be more responsible in the development of all new products.”

Users can follow the entire process of a fiber’s value chain until it is fully recycled. F4D is also looking to develop key collaborations and partnerships to connect these value chain opportunities, which are not connected at the moment.

The directory, which serves as the kick-off for F4D’s 2021 strategy, will be updated quarterly. F4D is working with a few emerging designers to help them change their production timelines, best practices, and product development. Mentorship and education programs are underway around the world and partnerships with universities will be in place to help use some of the guide’s elements of resources and solutions, Ballone said.

F4D’s Evangelou has a long history with the UN Eleven years ago, F4D connected with Member States and UN officials to help welcome members of the fashion industry to the headquarters of the organization to familiarize them with what were then the UN Millennium Development Goals. Brigham also noted this 11-year story during Monday’s interview. These goals encompassed human rights, gender equity, sustainability and other issues facing garment companies.

A few years after the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2012, F4D presented Sustainia Living at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in 2016. Noting how the consideration of a sustainable lifestyle has become increasingly central of concerns in the years that followed, Evangelou said, “It’s the food you eat, the car you drive, the way you go about your daily life that will really have a real impact. So Fashion 4 Development does not focus just on fashion, but on overall sustainability and tries to make it a new trend, ”adding that“ a great focus ”on food, personal health and the way fibers and the tissues affecting your skin will occur in the coming months. . “With COVID-19, health has become a major and major point. People are getting it more than ever, ”she said. “In 2015, when we launched Sustainia Living, people were paying attention but not as much now. This virus has really put the pressure on and opened many eyes. “

She added: “We need to educate consumers. If we inspire consumers to adopt a more responsible lifestyle, we will create sustainability quite naturally, as consumers will demand responsibly and responsibly produced items. Then companies will have to provide that. “