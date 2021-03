Danielle Bernstein accused of copying design of We Are Kin dress

Fashion influencer Danielle Bernstein is again accused of copying an independent designer. Designer Ngoni Chikwenengere, who runs the sustainable black brand We Are Kin, wrote on Instagram this weekend, “I’m really sad to have to say this, but I’m the latest victim of @weworewhat and Danielle Bernsteins’ crusade against small designers. She says Bernstein “sent me a DM to say she loved my strapless silk maxi dress, and would I send her one.” She continued, “My friends said back then to be careful, but I thought she wouldn’t rip me off by getting rid of DMd herself and I like to think the best of founders, you know? But this week Bernstein released a new design for his WeWoreWhat brand that Chikwenengere says “is identical to mine. The one I put all my heart and soul into… It’s my design, she posted it everywhere on her social networks and it’s on sale to her millions of followers. I am truly devastated. Bernstein, who has 2.6 million subscribers, responded online, saying in Instagram Stories: “I’m tired of being accused of stealing cartoons or content that I ABSOLUTELY DON’T HAVE These ridiculous claims for. 15 minutes of fame is unfounded and unfair. ” On Monday, Bernstein claimed in her stories that Chikwenengere gave her the dress and Bernstein posted an “original” sketch by a freelance designer, which she says was used to create the piece. “Tie suspenders can be found in a thousand ways with a quick Google search,” she says. She also claims its design is different due to the back and neck, fabric loops, length and states that “the construction is completely different”. Bernstein claims she tried to contact Chikwenengere about the situation. She added on Instagram: “With all the false accusations in the press, honestly, I don’t even blame her for feeling this.” And that, “The death threats and disturbing messages my team and I are getting are getting out of hand … I’m sick of this fake tale spreading about me stealing pictures as I prove time and time again that every accusation is false. ” We are told that Chikwenengere has retained the services of copyright attorney Jeff Gluck. Bernstein has repeatedly faced accusations of plagiarism. She has been accused by independent brand Grayscale of allegedly pasting a skirt design and is currently in a legal battle with underwear brand The Great Eros for allegedly copying a design. Bernstein denied the Grand Eros claims. She was also previously accused of slipping a mask design that she denied and was accused of copying jewelry for a line with Nordstrom. Bernstein denied it, but a Nordstrom representative said at the time: We take situations like this seriously and have partnered with Lulu DK and Danielle Bernstein to remove each of the pieces in question. We are delighted to offer our customers the opportunity to shop the rest of the collection.







