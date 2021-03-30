Dressing for the gods: how alt fashion became orthodox

Cottagecore, dark college, New Age bimboism, Soviet pastiche over the past year or so, we’ve witnessed the rise of trends in alternative fashion and culture that have totally reframed what it means to be traditional. While stylistically distinct, at the heart of each is a call to, well reject modernity, to embrace tradition. Or even institutional religion, as we see in the case of the cool-girl-quasi-catholic-party which have come to dominate our flows lately. Indeed, the alt framework has always had a habit of reviving anachronistic styles, but today’s performance feels more like a heartfelt homage to the source material than a subversion of it. So how did being trad become alt?

It’s important to first understand how alternative fashion has transformed over the past decade. Ten years ago, alternative fashion was heavily informed (and resold) by the subcultural figure of the time, the hipster. Hipsters, generally white and upper middle class, were playing indian they wore ambiguous tribal print sweaters Monday through Friday and feathered headdresses for special occasions (Coachella, warehouse parties, Burning Man). But as the 2010s passed and the brands of Urban Outfitters at Victoria’s Secret received major backlash for their callous use of traditional Aboriginal motifs, the hipsters slowly woke up, hung up their headdresses, and moved to less controversial pastures.

The tasting habits have magnetized towards forms of appropriation without obvious racial link. Samuel marion

Appropriation from minority cultures is not only a reflection of hipster law of this era, it is embedded in how the subculture, the perennial provider of alternative fashion, has historically operated. Even the original 40s hipsters, one of the first modern youth subcultures, were a bunch of white kids who literally pulled their booty from the Black jazz scene. However, as backlash against cultural appropriation intensified in the late 2010s, the era of whites wearing bindis and box braids at music festivals was officially called off. But being alt, or at least watching it, wasn’t in fact, it became more profitable and more valuable than ever. As avant-garde designers turned the subculture into couture for decades, this process has accelerated and has become more ubiquitous in the fashion industry, especially as the venue for the underground has moved online and its symbols have become easier to find. Watch how designers like Hedi Slimane at Céline and Ludovic de Saint Sernin immediately incorporated the e-girl / e-boy fashion of recent years into their collections.

Indeed, alternative white children have had to adapt and seek new ways to differentiate themselves from the sea of ​​standards and basics. Trend-setters began to avoid snatching styles from people of color (lest they end up being ashamed on Diet Prada) and new reservoirs of trouble-free exoticism were spotted and added to the alt lexicon. . Their quest for otherness now unfolded within the strict limits of familiar and picturesque horizons. Tasting habits have magnetized towards forms of appropriation that have no obvious racial link, explains Samuel Marion, an artist interested in online culture, contemporary alternative fashion, hence the fascination of Dickies blue collar workers, normcore, cowboy LARPing, Walden cosplay, and now the new genre of alt girls who post tradwife memes while listening to Bladee.

One of the most compelling characters to emerge from the Alternate Aether is the postmodern Catholic schoolgirl, popular especially among young people, the super-online fashion crowd, and designers whom they adore as much as they remember. (including Rick Owens, whose latest collection was inspired by a biblical story). Her dresses and crisscross necklaces are part of the prayer-era Like a Virgin / Madonna lineage and her pleated skirts and rosaries closely resemble the deviant Catholic schoolgirl’s uniform as defined in the 90s. via cult classics like The job. But his approach is softer and reads more like a recovery of innocence than an iconoclastic subversion of it. Of course, people have always sought God in times of crisis, whether in the stars above or now, in the possibilities of a personal branding tinged with orthodoxy below. Liberty McAnena, a London-based fashion researcher and archivist, believes that the rise of alt-trad fashion reflects the search for meaning of Gen Z and Millennials, given the precariousness experienced by many young adults, [which is] probably also linked to the boom in astrology in recent years, and even to the popularity of philosophy [and] same theory accounts.

It’s easy to see how a girl who got her star sign tattooed on her wrist in 2019 might switch to mainstream signage in 2021 – beneath a spiritually saturated aesthetic, there is often a lateral yearning for a divine command that gives meaning to a world that is casually cruel and unpredictable. And while playing with Catholic imagery can be controversial, it’s less overtly problematic than playing with non-Western religious symbols. Such signals can also function as tokens of mystical virtue in a world where the emphasis is more on how we represent our values ​​online. Perhaps there is some kindness in the religious iconography, Liberty says, which might appeal to young people who feel held to higher and higher standards on public platforms.

The broader translation of the alternative aesthetic can also be understood as a reaction to the offbeat rebranding of liberal establishments, largely catalyzed during the Trump era. Once upon a time, looking weird could act as a visual resistance to hegemony, but now that we have a Bushwick’s first daughter and the Democratic Senate candidates who skateboard on tv, having a bunch of stick-and-pokes and shiny green hair isn’t exactly the subversive move it once was. The moment Revival as an ideology shifted from marginal Tumblr politics to teleprompter text for mainstream liberalism, suggests Samuel, the visual identities synonymous with these doctrines suffered from the hollowing out of subcultural associations.

[The] the dialectic of irony and sincerity makes the culmination of alt-trad difficult to predict.

Emerging label Pray best known for their thong bikini printed with the words Father, Son and Holy Spirit gives us an idea of ​​what the alt-trad looks like when formulated into a brand. Despite a simple design, the bikinis’ explicit reference to the Holy Trinity makes it more provocative than even the thinnest swimsuits designed by influencers. But praying is not a matter of brazen sacrilege; they also make a range of semi-sincere streetwear printed with a notable verse from the book of Corinthians. It is this dialectic of irony and sincerity that makes the climax of alt-trad difficult to predict. Its origins, however, are easier to trace: the success of tongue-in-cheek brands like Vetements and Off-White in the mid-2010s created an appetite for some sort of Dadaist street fashion in a playful and evasive way for everyone except for those who are violently informed. There is a ghost of Virgil Abloh’s trademark use of the text in Prayings serif-font print, but the absence of his signature in quotes adds a layer of seriousness that invites further thought. So, should we reasonably expect the evangelization of prayer stans in the near future? Maybe they will learn a few catechisms, but they probably won’t stand in line to join the convent. Jason steidl, a Catholic theologian and lecturer at St. Josephs College in New York, tells me he doesn’t see many young people kissing [Catholicism], except maybe as an aesthetic, or ironically, or maybe because it gives them a sense of familiarity or coziness.

Pluralism and a society that encourages everyone to choose their own spiritual path can help here, Jason explains. If something happens, then Catholicism can also be acceptable as a path or as part of a path. Postmodern spirituality is like a trip to an old-fashioned candy store, the kind where you get a bag and fill it with a mix of all the candy you want, the flavors don’t have to be meaningful to anyone. one else as long as they taste good to you. The same goes for things in alternative fashion that were once sacred and things that were once subcultural turn into floating signifiers that blend with each other.

A dose of Christian iconography (or some other traditional cue) on otherwise ungodly attire could be an exercise in good faith, a call for solace, or a phantasmal series of references to the sub-culture turned pop. Some Rosary Bearers may not think of Christianity at all, instead referring to Lana del Rey or Sarah Michelle Gellar in Cruel IntentionsWe are reminded of Liberty, and others may choose to accessorize with holiness for the sense of calm it offers. This is certainly valuable, but so is the awareness that reaching metaphysics through the material is not going to change the conditions that got us into such a spiritually desolate state in the first place. By wrapping ourselves in garments that present themselves as relics, we are unlikely to set out on the path to a sanctified future; at best, it offers a balm for life in a world that too often looks like hell.

