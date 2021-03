Mindy Kaling Pops in a pink floral dress and Tory Burch platform heels – Footwear News

If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mindy Kaling shows us once again that adding a little color to your wardrobe can be an instant pick-me-up. This weekend, the star of “The Mindy Project” wore one of the hottest colors of the spring season: hot pink. The bold hue is the perfect pop of color for any outfit, whether you go for a sundress or a pair of cozy sweatshirts. For the occasion, the actress donned a pink floral dress from Virtue and matching Tory Burch heels. On her feet, the actress wore what appeared to be the Tory Burch Loretta velvet platform sandal in a light pink colourway. The elegantly raised shoe is currently out of stock online, but luckily for you there are a ton of similar styles to buy online. Whether Kaling is staying at home or heading to Costco, the star always makes a point of looking the best. Related During the pandemic, the former student of “The Office” continues to opt for outfits in bright colors with bold patterns, from flowers to animal prints to tie-dye. When it comes to shoes, the actress loves all kinds of shoes, from sky-high platforms to comfy sneakers. Some of the brands the actress has worn include Hoka One One sneakers and 6-inch heels from Aquazurra. Lately, Kaling has loved to join the monochrome trend. On Sunday, the star took to Instagram to show off an all-purple outfit, complete with leather boots from Caverly shoes. Among the full credits for her outfit, which included a Layfayette 148 New York dress and Jason from Beverly Hills necklace, Kaling tagged his stylist, Tiffany Hasbourne, in the Instagram post. Hasbourne has credits for making costumes for FX’s “Atlanta” as well as HBO’s “In Treatment”. There is no doubt that Kaling and her stylist are having fun choosing her colorful and patterned outfits for virtual and socially distanced press appearances. Want to add a little splash of color to your wardrobe like Mindy? Go for a bold pink shoe. Consider these selections below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Sam Edelman Harlene slingback sandal, $ 69; Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop To buy: Schutz Melina sandals, $ 90 (was $ 128); Shopbop.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden To Buy: Steve Madden Lessa Pink Patent Sandal, $ 110; Stevemadden.com. Want more? Click our gallery of Mindy Kaling’s celebrity shoe style.







