Fashion
Rakuten Fashion Week 2021 A / W Overview | Life
Rakuten Fashion Week A / W 2021, Tokyos’ biggest fashion event on any calendar, took place in March. Like his 2021 S / S sister, which took place in October 2020, the majority of the collections were shown live streaming, making the AW 2021 fashion shows accessible to a wider audience than its usual guest list.
Instead of showing desperation current pandemic, the collections reflected our desire for festivity and pleasure. Drapes of hope and a good sense of humor, Japanese and international designers have encouraged us to keep watching for the rainbow that will surely come after the persistent rains of covid-19.
An unpretentious party
With Mikio Sakabes money creations, Pilot Hs oversized purple and cheetah pattern coats, shiny Mister Gentlemans blazers followed by Ka Wa Kei all-in with ruffles and eyeliner in bright purple, next season promises a brightly colored party. Free from strict rules in terms of form and material, a large number of collections sparkle with individuality and luminous atmosphere with a fun touch.
More stories from the Tokyo fashion scene:
Pour the pastel
Usually associated with the spring and summer seasons, clothing in pastel colors has appeared in a surprisingly large majority of A / W 2021 catwalks. From sleek jackets to urban-style hoodies to kimono-inspired dresses. , shades with soft tones are suitable for all silhouettes.
Sowaha, using both plastic mannequins and real models on stage, showed off elegant dresses and gowns dyed in a vast palette of apricot, hyacinth and mauve. In harmony with the flowing materials, the colors melted into each other as if the fabric had been cast with liquid acrylics. Like Sowaha, Atsushi Nakashima, HARE, Mikio Sakabe, land of fes and Children of discordance also showed off a soft pastel color palette.
Bright skies and inclusiveness
Open to interpretation, the rainbow stands out as a common reference for a handful of AW 2021 collections.
Ka Wa Kei, under the direction of Hong Kong Born designer Key, and Finnish Jarno Leppanen, went for a whimsical 70s disco look striped in mustard red, tangerine and sangria resembling a flaming rainbow. From the values of the brand gender-soft fluidity and masculinity, rainbow striped clothing can be interpreted as a praise of gender diversity.
Similar to S / S Fashion Week 2020, some designers including Ka Wa Kei have chosen to advertise their collections through virtual shows. The dreamer and sometimes scary fashion videos creates a sharp contrast with cheerful outfits. So strange, psychological horror– as the videos are not for you, so take a look instead at the exquisite and gripping and less nightmarish fashion flick accessible through the brands home page.
Designer Naoki Matsuda for Nisai conveyed the rainbow concept using lighting and paint in his show After Rainbow. Lit by multicolored spotlights, the track itself has become a passable rainbow. For an added touch, designer Naoki Matsuda let the models fit into boxes filled with paint before taking to the stage. This resulted in new footprints in blue, red, green and yellow.
Matsuda says looking forward with a positive mind is extremely important in these times. Like Ka Wa Kei, the designer from Nis seemed to express the importance of the rainbow in terms of diversity as well. Unlike the uniform look that fashion designers traditionally tend to create using a standardized model look on the catwalk, Nisai has shown a wide range of heights, body types and faces among her models. After Rainbow was by far the show that featured the most diverse group of models this spring fashion week.
As Matsuda says: My clothes are not intended for a specific type of person. I want my design to live different lives through different types of people and lifestyles.
Hopefully, a growing number of fashion houses will embark on this progressive trend in the near future.
This fall, we yearn for light colors, glitter and light festivities. Through their fashion, the designers invite us to a bright autumn where the rainbow is always present. Being a natural phenomenon that occurs when sunlight is reflected and dispersed through water droplets, for example after a heavy rain, the rainbow is often illustrated as a symbol of good that comes after the trials. Assuming the rainbow with its vibrant colors is a representation of hope and inclusiveness, this predominant feature of Rakuten Fashion Week 2021 A / W speaks of gratitude and expectation. This tells us that we should continue to recognize all the beauty that is now, as well as continue to look forward to all the wonders and encounters that we will encounter in the future.
