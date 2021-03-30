Lizzo flaunts her gorgeous curves in a metallic mini dress

Connect with us

Lizzo flaunts her gorgeous curves in a metallic minidress as she poses a storm for radiant new shots

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

She called out the ‘fake doctors’ who ‘diagnose’ plus size women on social media as having ‘conditions’.

And on Monday, Lizzo once again showed off her incredible curves on Instagram as she modeled a silver dress on a sunny day in Los Angeles.

The three-time Grammy winner, 32, caused a storm in the catchy issue of PrettyLittleThing’s new collaboration with Teyana Taylor.

Glorious: Lizzo once again showed off her amazing curves on Instagram while modeling a silver dress on a sunny day in Los Angeles

With spaghetti straps and a low-thigh hem, the dress revealed her killer figure and she opted to accessorize it with a gray denim jacket.

She wore her dark tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for natural makeup to highlight her pretty features.

The rapper wore a pair of shiny silver sneakers and sunglasses as she also showed off a sparkly necklace with her name on it.

Curves: The three-time Grammy winner, 32, caused a storm in the catchy issue of PrettyLittleThing's new collaboration with Teyana Taylor

Posed: With spaghetti straps and a thigh-skimming hem, the dress revealed her killer figure and she opted to accessorize it with a gray denim jacket

Radiant: She wore her dark tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for natural makeup to highlight her pretty features

Wow: she's adorable in the new pics

Last Friday, Lizzo, 32, asked her Tik Tok to call the “ fake doctors ” in the comments section of tall female profiles on social media, telling them they had “ this condition ” or “ have it ”.

“ I just wanted to say that I saw a few of these videos about fat girls eating healthy and staying active, but failing to lose weight, ” she said while munching on a concoction of fruit while wearing a low cut. red top.

“I think these types of videos are important – whether they’re planning to lose weight or they don’t want to lose weight – just to show that every body is different and how it works is different.”

Glowing: The rapper wore a pair of shiny silver sneakers and sunglasses as she posed near the palm trees

Sunday vibe: Lizzo expressed a lot of attitude during her impromptu photoshoot in the sun

Glam: She also wore a silver necklace that had her own name in the new post

She continued:“What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying ‘Oh you have this’ or ‘You might have this condition’ … No!

‘No! What if I’m just fat? What if it was just my body? Not all bodies are designed to be thin with a six pack.

Also last week, Lizzo modeled a bodycon snakeskin print bodycon dress layered over a teal bikini.

She posed on a yacht in the stunning summer-ready look with her amazing curves on display.

Frankly: Last Friday, Lizzo took to Tik Tok calling out the 'fake doctors' in the comments section of tall female profiles on social media telling them they had 'this condition' 'or `` have it' '

She wore a one-shoulder bikini top that showcased her cleavage, pairing it with a matching high-waisted bottom from PrettyLittleThing.

Lizzo wore a sheer snakeskin dress in shades of brown, black and white, showcasing her legs, also from PrettyLittleThing.

The brunette beauty swung big hoops with little sunglasses with her hair loose around her.

Confident: Also last week, Lizzo modeled a bodycon snakeskin print bodycon dress layered over a teal bikini

