



Important style tips every short man should know Important style tips every short man should know If you are a male under the age of 59, you will experience the pain of buying clothes. Most of the clothes are made for slightly taller men, which means you spend a lot of time changing your clothes. Dressing for your height can be painful. However, that doesn't mean that you have to miss out on any trends or certain styles that you want to wear. With our advice here at Men's Fashion in Ireland, you should be able to improve your style no matter what your size. Use pattern pants Let's face it. Smaller men never seem to be able to buy ready-made clothes as they are usually too long. Lucky for you, your local tailor can fix this for a small fee. This way you have pants that fit you perfectly. And the best thing about it is that you can use this pair as a template. Just take it with you the next time you get a blueprint hemmed pant next. Block it People use clothes to create the illusion of length. And the best approach is when the top and bottom meet. That being said, you need to wear block colors in the same or similar shades. When in doubt, go for monochrome. It will make your body longer and slimmer because there is little contrast. Raise this size When it comes to getting the right style, everything is in the right proportions. If you're on the short side, that means you probably want to stretch your legs. To do this, tuck your shirt into your pant size. in addition, place your belt near your waist and not your hips. This will add a few inches to your legs, which will make them leaner. As a result, you look taller. Keep clothes thin When it comes to the vertical, if you don't have a lot for yourself, you should minimize what happens horizontally. Simply put, you should probably stay away from loose clothing. Not only can it look super unflattering when styled poorly, but your frame will disappear in loose clothing. Thinner cuts can make you look slimmer and taller, so it's best to stick with tapered styles. Add some interest at the top You don't need us to tell you that you should avoid patterned pants. when it comes to your outfit, it's best to keep all the patterns on top. This way, you will get people's attention upwards and not downwards, making you look taller. So if you want to rock a pattern, go for neutral pants and wear your prints or patterns with your shirts or knitwear. Important style tips every short man should know







