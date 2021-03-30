The fight to ‘save’ fashion’s favorite vintage flea market – WWD

Million dollar farm fields, emu eggs, cardiac arrest and conflict of interest allegations now plague what was once an annual shopping bonanza of all things old and wonderful .

Every year, fashion designers, influencers, star interior designers and thoughtful taste designers flock to the small town of Brimfield, Massachusetts, where a world-famous antique and vintage flea market can. attract up to 50,000 people per week. But the show, which was founded in the early 1960s and performs three times each summer, now appears to be caught up in local politics – creating an atmosphere she says full of animosity and almost comedic intrigue. . At present, his fate remains uncertain.

Brimfield, a town of about 4,000 people, is too small to have a mayor or an elaborate municipal infrastructure. Largely rural, it is run by a city council called the Selectmen’s Council, made up of five locally elected officials who hold public meetings and decide on important issues facing residents and businesses.

During the flea market, the vast expanses of Brimfield farmland are overrun with tents displaying a centuries-old treasure – an expanse of junk, furniture, rare clothing and collectibles with a variety unseen elsewhere in the United States.

“This is one of the only places where you can bring a phonograph needle and get $ 5,000 for it, because there is someone out there looking for exactly that thing. This is where antique dealers bring their rarest items. We have people from Europe, Japan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand – it’s world famous. My main clients for years have been fashion designers, ”said Eric Schultz, who oversees his family business, Brimfield Barn.

But all the trinkets were missing from the COVID-19 fallout, when all three Brimfield 2020 flea markets were canceled.

Now market operators – many of whom base their income on the event – say the city’s board is taking this as a turning point to regulate the flea market ahead of its 2021 season. Some claim the proposed new laws in town are “a thinly veiled way to get rid of the flea market,” said Cara Marcoux, owner of Juniper Vintage, which exhibits at Brimfield every year.

Local leaders, however, are adamant that this is not true and that the allegations are largely attributed to the spread of misinformation on social media.

The Brimfield Antique Flea Market – frequented by creators of companies such as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Bode, New Balance and Maryam Nassir Zadeh and style celebrities like Diane Keaton – is something like the Woodstock of shopping. vintage. It started organically as a sort of ‘hippie’ event, where local landowners opened up their fields and let the antique dealers set up shop, many of them camping out or hanging out well after hours of selling.

But like most things these days, especially in the used market, the salon has become more and more commercial over the years. In January 2020, just before the pandemic, Klia Ververidis and her husband bought one of these fields for $ 1 million – the prospect of new business in the antiques market inflating the overall assessment of the land.

This is the original sense of community that sucked Ververidis after being a salesman at the salon for 12 years. “This is my magical and happy place. I said to my husband, “I love this place and these people are ruining it for me. We worked so hard to buy the field; it was our big dream to run this show and it’s just a few bad apples [interfering],” she says.

With tensions high due to a year of lost profits, Ververidis said now was not the right time for local Brimfield politicians to increase flea market fees and infractions. Earlier this year, the city’s selection council began evaluating bylaws that outline various fines for flea market operators and vendors who break the rules. Proposed offenses, such as failing to display a vendor’s license or subletting space in a tent, result in fines of up to $ 200 for repeat offenders – some even subject to license revocation. operating. The severity of these penalties is debated by officials and flea market operators.

When they talk to vintage dealers about the root of their problems, one name continues to circulate: Ryan Olszta. A young policeman by day and town men by night, some say Olszta is spearheading new regulations they say will cause the show to disappear.

Some flea market operators view Olszta as a local villain, claiming he intends to damage the flea market and is morally and ethically compromised on a mission of power. Massachusetts state law does not allow police officers or city employees to serve on community boards unless the city has a population of less than 10,000 – a stipulation that Brimfield falls far below.

Olszta, however, said the allegations against him are totally false and that he is an “easy target. … I’m portrayed as the bad cop, people don’t like the police,” he said. .

“It couldn’t be further from the truth that I hate the show and want to see it shrink. They’re pushing this narrative that I’m an evil, power-hungry cop who wants to destroy the show, ”said Olszta, who says he appreciates his little town being known internationally because of the chip.

Even with two jobs, Olszta still finds time to breed emus. As proof of good faith in his take on the show, he said, “I’ve gotten to know a lot of vendors and landowners – a lot of them are friends of mine. Every once in a while, non-hatching chicks, I donate fetal chicks and non-developing eggs to a few oddity merchants.

Ververidis, however, sees the settlements proposed by Olszta as a ploy to reduce his income and lifestyle. “These are pretty heavy fines. I don’t think we should be doing this now, ”said Ververidis, who has been struggling financially after his investment in the field and a lack of flea markets for nearly a year. “I heard stories [lately at the show] police confronting people – screaming, cursing and scaring old ladies. It seems to be increasing. I have the impression that a lot of people are afraid to speak; a few show owners have been arrested, ”she said of her experience at shows before the pandemic.

But for Olszta, some of the newly proposed regulations are a matter of public safety. “Some have tougher penalties like not being within 35 feet of a pavement median. This goes back to 2017, when vendors almost crept on the side of the road and a man went into cardiac arrest and died because responders couldn’t pass, ”he said.

In mid-March, Ververidis and others launched a social media campaign to ‘save’ the Brimfield antique flea market – sparking an argument between her and Olszta and further dividing townspeople over the course of the event.

“I don’t think the city likes the show [anymore]Said Schultz, who is considering legal action against the city and Olszta. “This is the policy of small towns. There is a lot of money going around and I bet if you follow the money trail you will see where it is going, ”he added of the city police, who he said is paid extra during the flea market. (Olszta did not return a request for comment on this allegation.)

Ververidis said: “They can’t unilaterally say the show is canceled, but they can constructively hurt it with these overly restrictive regulations. She believes that if the vendors receive enough fines or feel the show is over-regulated by local law enforcement, they will stop coming.

Her emotions and those of the other salespeople are raw, throwing salt on a wound that was already wide open before the pandemic. The advent of online thrift stores as well as the aging community of antique dealers and the constant rise in vintage prices had dampened footfall in Brimfield. Some say traffic to the salon dropped nearly 30% and prices there had risen so much that they were more on par with shopping in an organized New York boutique rather than a tent in the middle of a field. rural.

“The show is smaller than it ever was. It is a difficult business to build a career. We don’t want the chip going anywhere, but we struggle every day to keep business afloat, ”Marcoux said.

The show’s first event of the year is set to debut on May 11, but its fate remains uncertain. The annual Tanglewood outdoor music festival in Lenox, Massachusetts – about an hour’s drive from Brimfield – has delayed its season until July. According to Schultz, “that’s not a good sign” of what lies ahead for Brimfield.