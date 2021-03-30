Fashion
Amanda Gorman Gushes From New Book Kids Who Dress Like Her
LAs Amanda Gorman, who made history in January as the youngest poet to recite in a presidential inauguration and again in February as the first poet to perform at a Super Bowl, has always hard to believe his work is being published.
Her preliminary copy of her inaugural poem, The Hill We Climb, she told ABC on Good Morning America on Monday, is ragged and oily.
It’s been through so much, Gorman says, because I keep running my hands over it to remind myself it’s real.
During the interview with GMA, the 23-year-old revealed that a hangar was booked for the Super Bowl before being chosen by First Lady Jill Biden for the inauguration.
It was this great secret that I kept, said Gorman. I was writing a Super Bowl poem and an opening poem at the same time, and I was like: What’s my life?
For Gorman, having his work showcased at one of the world’s major sporting events means a truly significant moment in art.
The moment is perhaps exemplified by the myriad of children who dressed like her for Black History Month in February, Women’s History Month in March, and other similar school events.
They are just adorable, said the poet when asked about these little ones, who usually wear a yellow coat and red headband, as she did when she took the stage at the Capitol.
It brings so much joy to my [social media] feed, she added. Gorman wants these dress up games to act as a catalyst for more.
Hopefully I can be the entry point and not the exit point of poetry into the lives of these young students and the start of their exploration of literature, she said.
The Hill We Climb, a palm-sized hardcover featuring an Oprah Winfrey forward, will be released in English by Viking Books on Tuesday. A Spanish edition will be released in the United States by Lumen in May. Change Sings: A children’s anthem, in which young people are portrayed as agents of change, will be released in the fall.
Friday, Winfrey interviewed the young poet, to whom she gave a cage bird ring to wear at the inauguration in tribute to Maya Angelou, author of I know why the caged bird is singing.
During the session, Winfrey recalled that she gave Angelou a Chanel coat and a pair of gloves when she recited On the Pulse of Morning for former President Clinton’s inauguration in 1993.
Gorman said she had listened to Angelou recite this poem almost every day during her senior year at Harvard.
I was in a deep place trying to analyze the power of poetry to speak for a people … and to do so with hope, she told Winfrey.
Having the Mayan poem as an example of not only written words, but also the incredible spoken words she brought to it, I wanted to continue to participate in this tradition of creating hope in every poem I wrote, Gorman said. . And so, that’s how I anchored myself every morning.
