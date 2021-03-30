New Jersey Sixth Graders Fashion COVID-Safe Science Lab





(TNS) – Steve Ferro may be an educator from New Jersey with nearly three decades under his belt, but deep down he’s still a kid at heart.

With that in mind, preparing her school’s science lab for resuming full face-to-face classes turned into a fun – and COVID-friendly – group activity.

“I did not find any shield specially designed for the large tables in our school’s laboratory. I Googled, I went to hardware stores and nothing. So I did it myself, ”said Ferro, who teaches science and woodworking at Highland School in Midland Park.

Ferro, a member of the school’s coronavirus reopening committee, said students learned remotely to begin in September. Fewer cases and greater vaccine availability have prompted school leaders to launch a mix of in-person and distance learning by early 2021.

The school was quick to announce that full in-person instruction would resume in early March.

Face masks are said to be needed for faculty and the approximately 250 returning students – with around 50 others opting to home school. For those arriving, the demarcation of the floors would allow everyone to move through the corridors in one direction. And signs would be posted to remind students and staff to wash their hands and to distance themselves socially.

But that didn’t solve Ferro’s lab office dilemma.

While regular (but much shorter) desks could have been swapped out in the science lab and then fitted with plexiglass shields, the 51-year-old teacher instead came up with his own design. The much more economical alternative that “would preserve the feel of a real lab” required white thermoplastic tubing, clear shower curtains, PVC glue and duct tape.

“I myself am a very practical learner and when I spoke to [Principal Peter] Galasso about helping the children, he nodded and immediately agreed, ”Ferro said. “It was great to see the kids working together to make it happen.”

Before the full reopening, one student would be in class, while the student’s lab partner followed them home on Google Classroom to ensure a six-foot distance. Eight custom shields allow students to work side-by-side safely with their partners.

“It’s nice to work with our hands again and I’ve always enjoyed building things,” said Ella Kosak, 11, who said she wanted to one day be a vet in honor of her late dog. , Stanley.

Jacob Junta, 11, a 6th grade student, says he wants to be sworn into the Midland Park Police Department like his father when he grows up. But in the meantime, he will take every chance he can show off his skills as a carpenter.

“It’s much better than sitting at home and being on a screen,” Junta said. “We have real conversations with real people and write on paper instead of typing on a computer.”

Ferro shared that the class recently built fireplace clocks and will soon complete a working gumball machine.

“It’s always great to see teachers come up with these kinds of solutions to problems,” said Galasso, who has been the principal of Highland School for seven years. “We have always encouraged the creation of learning opportunities, while of course being safe. It is an honor for teachers like Mr. Ferro.

Ferro says desktop shields have worked like a charm so far. The class learned about mass, physics, and weather – once it rained in a bottle.

He also knows firsthand the real implications of the Desktop Shield.

Ferro’s daughter Lizzy Ferro, 17, a student at Ramapo High School, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Although she did not have severe symptoms, everyone at home self-quarantined for two weeks. This included Ferro, his daughter, and his wife, Melissa, who teaches at Ramapo High School.

“It was important to do, but it was difficult for me to see the kids at their tables with the desktop screens through the computer screen,” Ferro said. “So I was happy to be able to come back last week after quarantine. I’m really lucky to be able to do what I’m doing.

