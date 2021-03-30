Fashion Predictions – The New York Times

U.S. high school students can get free digital access to the New York Times until September 1, 2021.

Fashion designers are looking into the post-pandemic future and predicting what we want to wear when we don’t have to spend most of our time at home anymore.

Before reading the related article, make your own predictions. Do you think that fancy fashions will come back and everyone wants to dress well? Or do you think many of us will try to bring the comfy clothes we wore home into our new work, school and social lives?

How to do you do you want to dress when the world opens again?

Tell us as much detail as you can in the comments, then read the post to see what the designers have to say.

