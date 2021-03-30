It’s the unique clothing brand that every publisher wants to own

Every once in a while a brand comes along and captures the heart of global fashion. It’s not always in the flashy sense, “you have to buy every piece and wear it immediately” when the hype around a new creative director at a big fashion house hits its peak. Sometimes this happens with a sweet-sweet approach, where an unyielding urge to just own something.whatevergrows over time. Stylists, editors and influencers have a lot of beautiful clothes to enjoy, but there is always room for a new special addition, and such an example in recent times is most certainly Aje, especially Aje’s dresses. Almost everyone on our team agrees that claiming a midi Aje would be a truly wonderful thing. It’s a bullion coin that transcends seasonal trends to simply look pretty forever.

It looks like the sentiment extends beyond industry insiders and our Slack channels. Recently, the Australian brand has seen an increase in searches via the global fashion shopping platform Lyst. Demand for the brand as a whole has increased 17% since early March, peaking 65% among people specifically looking for its beautiful dresses.

Ellie from Slide in style wearing an Aje dress.

With the collective vibe more hopeful than it has been in quite some time, an era of ultra-charming and stimulating dresses is approaching, and I couldn’t think of another brand I would rather pique- fuck, walk or stay.

So who or what is Aje, you ask? Why do people love the brand so much and who are the women who wear it? Where can you buy it and what should you focus on first? We spoke with Creative Director and Brand Co-Founder Edwina Forest to find out more

What is Aje?

Edwina Forest, Co-founder and creative director of Aje.

Aje may be a new name for those of us in the UK or Europe, but in Australia, fashion enthusiasts have been enjoying the Sydney-based brand since its launch in 2008. Founded by two best friends, Forest and Adrian Norris, Aje has a very recognizable dreamlike signature. Exaggerated puffed sleeves, detailed sizing, and loose, elegant skirts are DNA staples. “Voluminous sleeves have such a romantic sensibility, instantly uplifting any ensemble. You can certainly spot an Aje piece through our sleeves or our puffy proportions, ”Forest tells me, adding that the key to a successful effortless Aje piece is the“ contrast and balance ”the pair strives for so. strong in creating soft with hard, volume with structure, dressed with casual. “As a brand fiercely proud to be Australian, we constantly look to our amazing surroundings and staff, which emphasizes the aesthetic and the unique essence of Aje, “says Forest. Yet there is something oddly British about the brand’s designs, a bit of quirk that you might not find in designers from other regions. of the world.

Why are Aje dresses so special?

Bettina Looney wears Aje’s Mimosa dress.

First of all, take a look at them! From handcrafted prints to the toll volume of fabric used for each style, these intricately designed dresses are dramatic yet totally easy to put on. Although they often come at the waist, the fits are roomy to move around, and thanks to well-chosen fabrics that even look crumpled up, you don’t have to feel too precious about how, where or why you put on your favorite dress. “Aje has a distinctive style. Dresses are great, versatile pieces that can be dressed high or low. They have that effortless feel but at the same time make you feel unique and special without looking like you’ve tried too hard.” , explains Suzanne Pendlebury, Head of Women’s Fashion at Fashion Matches. “We’ve seen such growth from season to season, with strong sales in signature styles such as the Mimosa dress and Concept dress. The brand has the perfect dresses for a summer garden party, a wedding or a summer in the city. ” Lyst confirms this, saying that these two styles have garnered the most user searches in the past fifteen weeks.

“The ethos of tough femininity and effortless cool has remained constant throughout the evolution of our brand, but it took time (co-founder) Adrian Norris and I to define and understand what it was. our take on a statement dress, ”says Forest. “By experimenting with shape and tone, we learned that the Aje woman wants to feel confident, empowered but still playful, so we paired our signature structured volume with a distinctive color or details like an interesting fit, so that the part stands the test. time and does not indicate a trend. “

Who wears Aje?

Lydia from Woman Blk in the Concept d’Aje dress.

From influencers from all continents to Hollywood and British stars, Aje has no shortage of superfans. In terms of celebrity, we’ve seen the brand on red carpets via Tracee Ellis Ross, on the streets thanks to Gigi Hadid and at nightlife, with names like Olivia Culpo and Katy Perry choosing the brand’s dresses to party. .

As for the Instagram crowd, the variety of women with totally disparate personal styles who love Aje speaks volumes: there are minimalists like Lydia from @femmeblk (above in the green Concept dress) and maximialists like Blanca Mir (below in white). You can play on the occasion and add jewelry, heels, a cute handbag and so on, or you can just let one of the fantastic creations do the talking.

Blanca in an Aje dress.

Julia Haghjoo in the Aje Chateau dress.

Leigh in an Aje dress.

Where can I get one?

Ellie from Slide in style wearing the Château d’Aje dress.

Aje’s latest collection fell just a few days ago on MatchesFashion.com. Forest describes the brand’s aesthetic for the year as “curious, effortless and refined,” which translates into relaxed linen midi dresses with gathered waistlines, asymmetrical necklines and muted tones, as well as cropped shirts. and loose to wear with matching cotton skirts. . These are the styles that you might happily adopt on vacation, but they will also work great whether you are working from home or venturing into a workplace where you need to look smart and professional while still feeling at home. comfortable.

The open back of Bettina’s Mimosa dress.

For me? It’s all about the Mimosa Dress, an open-back pink linen style that Aje has developed in a few different iterations over the years, including the print version above that Bettina Looney was pictured wearing in September 2019.

