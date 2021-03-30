5 best costume stores in Columbus🥇

Below is a list of the best and major costume stores in Columbus. To help you find the best costume stores near you in Columbus, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.

BALANI made-to-measure fabrics

BALANI made-to-measure fabrics specializes in personalized artisan cuts of the highest standards of the most prestigious fabrics in the world. Their highly knowledgeable apparel team will help you determine the best fit, fabric and style to reflect your personal sense of style and build. Whether your daily work routine has changed or you are looking to upgrade your casual collection, you will feel confident and ready to conquer your day with their new casual clothes.

Having BALANI Lifestyle Collection, you will discover their carefully curated collection of casual, yet luxurious, fashions all year round. With their new lifestyle collection, they can help you make an immediate impression, whether in the office, on a video call or in the city.

Products:

Suits, jackets, tuxedos, shirts, pants, outerwear, wedding, casual wear

LOCATION:

Address: 629 N High St fl 4, Columbus, OH 43215

Call:(614) 636-5835

Website: www.balanicustom.com

COMMENTS:

Amazing result working with Katie here at Balani. Not only was she really great and helpful in finding the right costume for me, but also styling and putting the whole look together. Will definitely be back for all other costumes made and would highly recommend it. Breihn H.

Pursuit

Pursuit sets out to create a great costume buying experience that is all about you. Their experts get to know you and tailor the experience to your needs. From there, they can simplify your choices and offer the right level of accessible advice to make sure you’re comfortable with your decision. They love costumes, but what is most important are the things you will do in your costumes.

Weddings at job interviews. Headlining a state concert tour to arrive at the Olympics. They have heard amazing stories since their launch in 2011. Your stories have inspired them to build Pursuit from the Classroom Project to what it is today. They know that planning your wedding is even more difficult this year. Let them help you achieve the style you want without the added stress.

Products:

Suits, shirts, ties, accessories, gift cards, weddings

LOCATION:

Address: 937 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Call:(614) 321-7848

Website: www.pursuityourself.com

COMMENTS:

Today I was fitted with a Nate costume and couldn’t have had a better experience! He was very insightful, offered great tips and advice, and was overall extremely pleasant to work with. I will definitely recommend Pursuit to anyone in the future! Sean C.

Custom suits Columbus Oh AlphaSuit

Custom suits Columbus Oh AlphaSuit take your measurements and have you try on the stock garment to determine your size. For over twenty years, Sean McKee has produced bespoke suits for some of North America’s most accomplished men and women. Now, it has some of the best bespoke suits online as well as a full line of high quality men’s ready-to-wear suits. Sean created Alpha Suit to provide young professionals with these same high quality bespoke suits at a fraction of the traditional price.

Products:

Tailor-made suit, Wedding service, Rental, Concierge service, Gift certificates

LOCATION:

Address: 629 North High Street, 4th Floor # 9, Columbus, OH 43215

Call:(614) 333-0034

Website: www.alphasuit.com

COMMENTS:

It all started when my brother bought me a bespoke shirt from AlphaSuit for Christmas a few years ago. The incredible fit and quality of the shirt made it easy for me to decide to go through AlphaSuit to outfit myself and my groomsmen for my wedding. I am very impressed with my tailored suit. It fit perfectly and was holding on to one hell of a party. Thanks to Sean for a great experience and for making sure my guys and I were at our best! Jason T.

Godfrys Men & Women Clothier

Godfrys Men & Women Clothier was established in 1981 on Lane Avenue to fill a missing niche in Columbus, the best in menswear. In 1986, they expanded their business and moved to Worthington Mall, where they resided for 22 years. In September 2008, they moved to an independent building from the Polaris Lifestyle Center and added a women’s fashion business so they had something for everyone.

Their business triumph has been consistently recognized by Esquire Magazines Gold Standard for the nation’s top 30 specialty store retailers. At Godfrys, it is their passion and focus that they believe sets them apart. Their sales experts get to know you and your style wardrobe needs and help you find your perfect style with the perfect fit.

Products:

Men, women, personalized services, events

LOCATION:

Address: 8801 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240

Call:(614) 433-0101

Website: www.godfrys.com

COMMENTS:

Simply the best clothing store in Columbus. Men or women! Chic and elegant with high-end fashion and personalized offers. Customer service is out of this world. It’s always nice to chat with the property and it’s just a pleasure to talk about clothes and accessories with Fred. John J.

Indochinese

Indochinese was founded on the belief that you don’t have to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe. By bringing the high-end bespoke experience directly to the consumer, they have created a superior alternative to ready-to-wear clothing, at ready-to-wear prices. This method has enabled Indochino to become the largest exclusive bespoke clothing company in the world.

Customers put themselves in the shoes of a designer to create custom suits, shirts, chinos, blazers and overcoats. They choose from hundreds of fabrics and endless customization options, including lapels, pockets, buttons, linings and monograms. These garments are then tailored to their exact measurements and shipped right to their door within three weeks for a perfect, hassle-free fit. Their immersive multi-channel experience makes it easy for customers to order their personalized apparel online or in person at one of the 50 showrooms across North America.

Products:

Suits, shirts, pants, blazers, casual wear, outerwear, weddings

LOCATION:

Address: Downtown, 3953 Easton Square Pl, Columbus, OH 43219

Call:(614) 465-3959

Website: www.indochino.com

COMMENTS:

I accompanied my fiance to a tailored appointment and browse through the combination options. This establishment was clean and organized. There were various affordable costume options. I was very impressed with the staff who were incredibly knowledgeable and efficient. This store was also taking COVID-19 precautions, requiring everyone to wear masks and sanitize their hands before entering. They also work by appointment only. Chloe M.