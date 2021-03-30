Women in the Swiss Army are no longer required to wear men’s underwear

Currently, all soldiers in Switzerland receive the same standard military clothing – which means men’s underwear for everyone, regardless of gender.

Defense Minister Viola Amherd, a long-time supporter of strengthening the presence of women in the Swiss army, welcomed this change.

Marianne Binder, a member of the Swiss National Council who pushed for the change, said the change would make the military more attractive to women.

“The clothes are designed for men, but if the military is serious about becoming more feminine, appropriate measures are needed,” she said.

She said a testing phase will begin in April.

While underwear may be just one of many factors, the representation of women in the Swiss military lags behind other European countries.

Only one percent of the military in Switzerland is made up of women, compared to 18 percent in Sweden, 15 percent in France and 12 percent in Germany and Norway.

Arrasuisse spokesperson Kaj-Gunnar Sievert, Watson told Swiss news channel that the two specific functional underwear for women – short underwear (summer) and long underwear (winter) – will be tested in April. “

Sievert said the current Swiss Army uniform rules have been in place since the 1980s.

“The older generation of uniforms was not sufficiently tailored to the specific needs of women,” Sievert said.

“In this context, purchasing the latest equipment is just as important for women as it is for men.”

The results of the test phase will be available in May.