Holly Willoughbys This Morning outfit today: where to buy her spotty dress
Whether you are personally struck by her style or not, there is no denying that Holly WilloughbysThis morningthe outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself and today is no exception.
After a series of dreamy high street #hwstyle style picks, including a blue pleated midi skirt by Mango and an amini dress by Nobodys Child, it’s no surprise that Holly has opted for another street label. for its latest set, but at the more expensive end of the spectrum.
The Todays outfit is an elegant mint green midi dress from & Other Stories, which features a speckled print that looks like a perfect nod to upcoming Easter celebrations.
While the brand sits at the more expensive end of the high street, this particular dress is one that we imagine will become a mainstay in your wardrobe no matter the season.
The presenter minimized her accessories by pairing the dress with a simple pair of nude heels to really let the outfit do the talking.
Due to the popularity of presenter outfits, especially high street ones, key pieces often sell out quickly in a phenomenon called the Holly Effect.
So if you want to recreate the look, you’ll have to be quick. Here’s how to get your hands on the dress before it sells.
Where does Holly Willoughbys’ outfit come from and where can I buy it?
Today, the Holly Willoughbys outfit is the scoop-neck puff-shoulder midi dress from popular street label & Other Stories, priced at $ 85.
Cut in a soft mint green hue, it features puffed shoulders, a super flat scoop neck and a subtle side slit.
& Other Stories round neck puff shoulder midi dress: 85, Stories.com
While Holly wore the look with nude heels for today’s runway, we think this dress would look just as stylish when worn with chunky sandals or white sneakers on more casual days. A stunning trans-seasonal piece, it would also serve you well in the colder months when layered under a cozy sweater and paired with knee-high boots.
If you fancy a revisit of the original Hollys look, the dress is also available in black.
Is Holly Willoughby wearing her own clothes this morning?
Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This morning who works with her to create her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.
Talk to red in 2020 she revealed that putting together an outfit doesn’t always come naturally for a long time i was pretty ignorant she admitted and although her Instagram feed when she isn’t working says otherwise, featuring a range equally stylish ensembles in our books, which is probably why she turns to the expertise of on-screen professionals.
Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?
Danielle Whiteman became regular Holly Willoughbys This morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith Danielle is a former assistant to Angies, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.
Angie is often credited with transforming Hollys into a national fashion icon in recent years: Holly was open to new ideas, she explained in an interview with YOU magazine. The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color so we tried everything and went from there. I remember she said, I had my kids. I just need to change it.
How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?
Hairstylist Holly Willoughbys is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This morning and Dancing on the ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler said it was used on presenters’ hair for this signature swish, including Batiste Dry Shampoo, T3 Curling Clips, and Daily Hair Repair Avedas Damage Remedy (26, Lookfantastic).
Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse Ambassador, and during the lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Baby’s natural blonde shade of the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.
Where is Holly Willoughby from?
Holly Willoughby is from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls School. She now lives in South West London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.
