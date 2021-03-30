How to wear a suit now

What will happen to the lawsuit now that working from an office is no longer a central part of our lives? There’s been a lot of talk lately about the future of Savile Row, for example, and the place of traditional tailoring in a world occupied by sweatpants and whirlwinds on the corner store clad in Birkenstocks and pajama bottoms. .

In Stockholm, however, where Saman Amel Workshop has just opened a new store by appointment, you are greeted by a vision of men’s tailoring that is nothing if not the test of time. Co-founders Saman Amel and Dag Granath explain why their brand is in poor health at a time when demand for formal clothing has fallen off a cliff. Granath offers a cream washed silk blazer, a cashmere crew neck and a brushed cotton chino jumpsuit, effortlessly worn over a mannequin. It’s a skillful exercise in soft textures and casual wear – and that’s precisely the point.

The Atelier Saman Amel collections are a master class in how to wear the costume now: minimalist and composed, with soft textures and a tonal color palette in the spotlight. “Over the past two years, we’ve had a lot of clients from the creative industries, more than businesses,” he says. “These are guys who just see something cool in the costume and wear it as a lifestyle choice. We have guys who work in tech or design who come to us all the time because they want something fancy. We believe personalization has become much more inclusive and relevant in recent years. ”

Z Zegna cotton / linen jacket (left) and wool / mohair shorts; (right) wool / silk / hemp jacket and cotton jogging pants, all POA © Ermenegildo Zegna



Amel Atelier Saman wool / cashmere jacket, € 2,300, and wool pants, € 550 © Wavy.Se



“We play with the sounds a lot,” says Thom Whiddett, half of the Thom sweeney, a tailor with shops in Mayfair in London and SoHo in New York, famous for its list of red carpet customers (loyal customers include Michael Fassbender and Ryan Gosling). “It looks very contemporary today. A light jacket worn with a knitted t-shirt and separate pants in warm gray or cognac tones is a very stylish way to dress. It also takes more thought than just putting on a costume.

As at Atelier Saman Amel, 2020 has been a successful year for Thom Sweeney. “We are seeing unprecedented demand for our clothing,” says Whiddett’s business partner Luke Sweeney. “We prefer to work with light constructions and soft textures in all of our clothing, which has really helped the costume evolve for our clients. The fact that costume’s place as a uniform is in decline has only increased its appeal.

Brunello Cucinelli calfskin blazer, £ 5400

Canali stretch seersucker jacket, € 980



This change can be seen in luxury menswear. Alongside freelancers like Atelier Saman Amel and Thom Sweeney, international designers have softened the shape of the costume; by removing its structure, playing with color palettes and creating two-piece costumes to style as partings. Brunello CucinelliThe brand’s spring / summer collection is filled with easy, almost baggy suits in informal pastel shades that work just as well with washed jeans and t-shirts as they do with professional shirts and ties.

Alessio Piastrelli, husband of Carolina Cucinelli, who works in the brand’s men’s styling team, explains: “This season we’ve focused on lighter colors like sand, pale denim and khaki, and have softened our silhouettes to give our costumes a modern flavor. And yes, we believe that partings can be even more stylish than today’s suits. They allow men to find a balance between different colors, fabrics and patterns. ”

Ralph Lauren silk tuxedo jacket, £ 3,850 © Ralph Lauren

Thom Sweeney linen pants, £ 395



Ralph lauren‘S / s ’21’s Purple Label s / s ’21 collection does much the same, with colorful linen suits broken up and styled with contrasting pants. The same goes for the collections of Brioni, From Zegna and Canals. “There has been a gradual ‘luxurization’ of casual and athletic wear over the past decades,” says CEO Stefano Canali. “Sewing now is just about swapping construction details, fabrics and silhouettes with casual clothes. You can easily pair one of our deconstructed Kei jackets with drawstring wool chinos, jersey shirt and suede trainers.

Silk / cashmere / linen Brioni jacket and wool pants, both POA



Hendrix jacket in Casely-Hayford cotton, £ 850 and Paul pants in wool, £ 235 © Nate Casely-Hayford



Of course, there is more than one way to interpret the new costume. London-based designer Charlie Casely-Hayford, whose brand is known for its directional tailoring, believes the suit has a new fluidity. “I no longer distinguish between costumes and separations,” he says. “Modern costume is capable of denying this archaic definition; it can adapt to the wearer rather than defining it. “

Louis Vuitton captured that mood. Male artistic director Virgil Abloh launched his s / s ’21 collection in Tokyo in September, playing on the idea of ​​“imagining a different world” free from social conditioning. Unlike those designers who took a laid-back approach to tailoring, Abloh’s designs are surprisingly vibrant. Eye-catching cobalt blue and sun yellow fabrics are very present, cut into jackets and pants with reinforced shoulders, oversized silhouettes and proportions. It’s as if Abloh has channeled the “power combination” on his own terms.

Louis Vuitton wool / polyester jacket, £ 2,510, and cigarette pants, £ 695



It’s a similar story at Dior, where male art director Kim Jones’ couture capsule includes three new styles of jacket and pants that are casual enough to “accompany men in their everyday lives.” The fabrications are traditional, but the cuts are inspired by more casual styles, including chore coats, and are designed to be mixed and matched.

Back in London, fashion house Dobrik and Lawton Couldn’t be further from Dior in terms of scale – it was created by two Savile Row tailors in their twenties in early 2018 – but its approach to tailoring is very similar. “We got bored of making conservative blue and gray suits,” says Kimberley Lawton (she cut her teeth at Huntsman, while Joshua Dobrik trained under Edward Sexton). “Our house cut is designed to be dramatic and sexy. I want people to wear our clothes and feel like the most glamorous person in the room. Our customers are fed up with tracksuits; they order costumes to make a statement. “

Certainly, with their sharp lines, flared pants and asymmetrical paneled lapels – made up of eight small pieces hand-sewn together – the Dobrik & Lawton suits are radically different from the traditional two pieces. There is also a touch of androgyny in their look. “Slowly but surely the guys are realizing that a costume doesn’t have to conform to anything,” says Dobrik. “This awareness combines with general attitudes around what it means to be a man. There is a less strict binary, and it allows men to flirt with a little more effeminate lines which are really quite sexy.

“The costume is going through an evolution right now, as I’m sure it will again,” says Casely-Hayford. “For the first time, he can move from an establishment statement to an anti-establishment statement. A classic garment does not have to stand still. “