Women in the Swiss Army are no longer required to wear men’s underwear

Currently, all soldiers in Switzerland receive the same standard military clothing – which means men’s underwear for everyone, regardless of gender.
Defense Minister Viola Amherd, a long-time supporter of strengthening the presence of women in the Swiss army, welcomed this change.
Marianne Binder, a member of the Swiss National Council who pushed for the change, said the change would make the military more attractive to women.
“The clothes are designed for men, but if the military is serious about becoming more feminine, appropriate measures are needed,” she said.
She said a testing phase will begin in April.
While underwear may be just one of many factors, the representation of women in the Swiss military lags behind other European countries.
Only one percent of the military in Switzerland is made up of women, compared to 18 percent in Sweden, 15 percent in France and 12 percent in Germany and Norway.
Arrasuisse spokesperson Kaj-Gunnar Sievert, Watson told Swiss news channel that the two specific functional underwear for women – short underwear (summer) and long underwear (winter) – will be tested in April. “
Sievert said the current Swiss Army uniform rules have been in place since the 1980s.
“The older generation of uniforms was not sufficiently tailored to the specific needs of women,” Sievert said.
“In this context, purchasing the latest equipment is just as important for women as it is for men.”
The results of the test phase will be available in May.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit