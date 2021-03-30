Dance teacher disguised coronavirus tests amuse Covid officers





A dance teacher who has to send a photo of his negative coronavirus test twice a week to be allowed to work amused the Covid officers by taking a creative approach to the task. Philip Joel, from Finchley in north London, is a choreographer, but also teaches dance at colleges around London, and must send the photos to show his employer that he is free from Covid. The 33-year-old has made a habit of positioning himself alongside the test in a variety of poses and costumes to keep the task interesting for everyone involved. My boss forces me to send a weekly photo of my negative test result to teach. I’m sorry because he has hundreds of photos to view, so I always love to spruce up mine for him! pic.twitter.com/iRoenOHOek – Philip Joel (@PhilipJoel) March 29, 2021 He told the PA news agency: “I was like, ‘I’m going to make this a little more interesting for them’, so that they can see me with the test and maybe laugh a little that day- there, because I can’t imagine seeing hundreds of tests every week is so much fun. “ The images started out as a simple selfie with the test but got “a little more extravagant”. Among the images Mr Joel posted on Twitter is one with a bottle of Prosecco and another dressed as a bunny. “I think my Victoria Beckham-influenced dress in the dressing gown on the sofa with the hair, with a towel and the leg up and heels, is very popular,” he said. Mr Joel said he had a few ideas for future images, including one on the Harry Potter theme. Philip Joel has made a habit of wearing disguises for his coronavirus test photos (Philip Joel / PA) He said the feedback from Covid agents receiving the photos had been very positive. “Oh, they’re so excited, they can’t wait for the next one,” he said. “If that makes them smile, it’s totally worth it.” Like many in the theater industry, Mr. Joel had to face a tough 12 months with all theaters closed for most of the year. During the lockdown period, he developed a following for his social media videos, which also led to a feature “theatrical sitcom,” Fosse Forest Ballet, raising money for theatrical charities. But he says he’s desperate to resume his involvement in live theater. Philip Joel says he has struggled at times in the past 12 months (Philip Joel / PA) “It was really tough because we were one of the first industries to close and we’re still one of the last industries to reopen,” he said. “We were literally put on hiatus – there was no time off for us. “You can’t do live theater without it being live. “It has been difficult and I know a lot of people, including myself, who have struggled at times. “We are literally desperate to go home and we are ready and eager to go.”







