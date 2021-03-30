Fashion
Ecovative sees fungal future for fashion, food and foam packaging, has $ 60 million to make it – TechCrunch
Eben Bayer has spent the better part of fourteen years proving the power of the humble mushroom as a truly functional food to the world.
As CEO and founder of Eco-friendly design, Bayer has replaced foam wrappers, lamps and furniture, leather materials and even meats like bacon from the powerful mycelium of mushrooms (they even grew a little one. Reception).
The company now has $ 60 million in funding to create new applications for its mycelial products and expand existing business units.
Packaging is at the heart of Ecovative Design’s activity. This is where the company has developed its technology the longest and where its replacements for polystyrene packaging have had the most commercial success.
But there’s a lot more to Ecovative’s mushroom than that and the company’s new investors, including Viking Global Investors, with backing from Senator Investment Group, AiiM Partners, Trousdale Ventures and other undisclosed backers, want to see how far the company can go.
Some of the money will be used to build a platform for discovering new materials and new strains with the aim of making Ecovative, the Gingko Bioworks of the mushroom company. While another piece of change will be used to build a larger production facility for its mushroom production.
The Gingko analogy may not be that complicated. Using its manufacturing platform and in-depth knowledge of mushrooms, Ecovative has already established a food business called Finally, who raised $ 7 million to start building a fake meat empire on the back of a mushroom-made bacon substitute.
And the business has fashion on the brain, too. A license agreement between Ecovative and Bolt threads helped push this massively funded start-up to make a leather substitute from mushrooms in 2018.
The deal between the two ended in acrimony and litigation – and now Ecovative is going it alone, seeking to be a supplier of loose leather replacements for everything from shoes and belts to jackets. in deerskin.
“It seems like there is a need for someone who might not be a branded supplier, but to be someone who can provide Scalable Mushroom Leather,” Bayer said.
Other companies are trying to convince consumers to switch to mushrooms or other plant-based leather substitutes. These are companies like Mycoworks, who raised $ 45 million from a slew of celebrities last year to develop his own commercial-scale mycelium-making business. Or Natural fiber welding, which is backed by none other than the ubiquitous eco-conscious fashion accessory that graces the feet of nearly every venture capitalist – Allbirds (or is Atoms new? I can’t keep up.)
The demand for new biomaterials in the fashion industry, such as mycelium, far exceeds current supply. Ecovative is addressing this challenge head-on, committing to building a next-generation platform capable of producing mycelium at scale, Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion For Good, said in a statement.
While Ecovative makes small batches of products under brands like Atlast, Bayer wants their company to be more of a supplier of white label materials than a branded company making shoes, packaging and meat substitutes made from plants.
The new funding follows Ecovatives’ partnership with UK packaging licensee Magical Mushroom Company, which recently announced the opening of four more facilities to supply the UK and European markets with green packaging solutions, said the society.
Mycelium is a unique material that outperforms other sustainable alternatives in industries as diverse as fashion and food, said Evan Lodes, partner at Senator Investment Group, which first supported Ecovative in 2019. Ecovative a pioneered the field of mycelium-based materials and invested in the research and development necessary to deliver it at the scale and at the cost necessary to have a significant impact.
