Real-time AI data drives competitive advantage for retail

Mainstream fashion may be one of the most unpredictable markets on the planet, but a startup in India has created an AI-powered demand sensing platform that combines the brilliance of data scientists with seasoned industry experts to uncover trends with stunning precision. The idea is to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

Omnichannel retailers are using AI to synchronize design and merchandising decisions with disrupting consumer demand trends for sustainable growth. Getty



We help businesses create demand-driven fashion forecasts from consumer data across a holistic value chain, Ganesh Subramanian, Founder and CEO of Stylumia. Our demand sensing engine collects and analyzes publicly available global data to rank product trends, giving fashion designers, retail buyers and merchants a much deeper understanding of real-time consumer demand signals. .

More profitable and sustainable business

Predicting the fickle consumer appetite for invisible products has long hampered the most experienced minds in the fashion world. Stylumia can reveal disruptive trends, empowering people to make perfectly synchronized design and merchandising decisions. This can reduce underbought and overbought.

According to Subramanian, the typical Stylumia customer improved the prediction accuracy of style and color levels by up to 30 percent, and increased sales and revenue by 25 to 50 percent, compared to the performance of non-designed products. and marketed using the platform. Customers also reduced excess inventory and carbon footprint levels by an overall average of up to 40%.

When products sell well, companies have less inventory and are able to reduce their carbon footprint because they use fewer resources, while generating the same amount of revenue, he said. Since our inception, we have reduced the number of garments our customers have made by over 60 million, while their sales and profits have increased.

Consumer Intelligence Research on Steroids

From its head office in India to hubs in Australia, the US and the UK, Stylumias teams work with fashion, sports and lifestyle brands that represent businesses of all sizes around the world. .

Instead of thinking purely on intuition, designers and buyers log into their custom portal for storyboard ideas using the AI-powered Stylumias algorithm or their own images for design inspiration. By selecting colors, materials, patterns and other characteristics of the product, Stylumia immediately brings up the demands of trends against the ideas of designers. They can see similar products, see where the sales levels are highest, and save and share their ideas with their colleagues.

For retailers, the tool improves forecasting accuracy for better assortment planning down to the local level. They can see which sizes, colors and styles are the most popular by geography. Subramanian added that the platform isn’t just for big mainstream brands.

We are democratizing intelligence for small and medium businesses that can also use this information for their growth, bringing the right products to the right geographies at the right time, he said.

Data-driven growth for the fashion industry

Subramanian has over 20 years of experience with global brands in the fashion and retail industry. He founded Stylumia while working at India’s largest online fashion retailer.

We were looking to leverage the huge amounts of data in online retailing, and I thought, why not create a platform that would help any fashion brand retailer in the world, did -he declares. We wanted to change the culture of the industry, from intuitive, random or failed decision making, to an economically sound and sustainable strategy with concrete benefits.

SAP.iO partnership promotes alignment around holistic intelligence

Having participated in other start-up programs, Subramanian was impressed with the support he received as a member of the SAP.iO Berlin Foundry data and analysis accelerator. The two companies are exploring ways to integrate Stylumia into SAP’s omnichannel planning solutions, particularly for assortment optimization and fashion demand forecasting.

The time SAP spent with us was unique. We learned a lot from their experts about marketing and selling our products, and how they work with their ecosystem, he said. Given the dominance of AMPs in the fashion retail industry and businesses smart business vision, this is a great opportunity for us to add value with our external data for intelligent demand forecasting.

Tech-driven fashion is a culture change

If COVID-19 was a stress test for Stylumias’ demand forecasting forces, it has passed with flying colors. At the height of the pandemic crisis last year, an omnichannel retailer had enough data from the platform within six to eight weeks to accurately predict changing consumer demands with 95% accuracy .

As a like-minded team of fashion professionals and data scientists, we understand the challenges that designers and retailers face. We designed Stylumia to support both pre-season planning, as well as unexpected events of the season, like the pandemic, Subramanian said. It’s a significant cultural shift for the fashion industry, using technology to add information that augments human decisions, fueling sustainable growth.