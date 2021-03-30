Holly Willoughby’s Green & Other Stories Dress Is Exactly What We Plan To Wear This Spring





Holly Willoughby’s latest look goes straight to our Spring Basket. While this has been a year of loungewear or work uniforms for many of us, the TV stars who have remained on our screens during the pandemic have given us some serious style inspiration and now we have maybe a place to wear their fashion choices! Holly donned a green print midi dress from High Street Favorite & Other Stories and she really ticks all the boxes for a spring dress. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Long-sleeved and half-length, you won’t get too cold if the weather isn’t quite sunny in St Tropez yet, but the soft round neck and subtle slit mean you don’t look too overcast for the season. The slightly fitted waist is accentuated by the addition of a puff to the sleeves, and the scoop neckline shows the chest but not the neckline, for an elegant yet modest look. At first glance, the print looks like a floral but is actually made of tiny specks like black and white dots in a random pattern. The inclusion of white and black in the print means both colors are perfect for matching leather accessories or an oversized cardio. & Other stories Midi dress with scoop neck and puffed shoulders & Other stories

stories.com.uk £ 85.00 The dress is also available in black which we think would look fabulous with dark tights and chunky boots for a retro grunge look; why not have fun? We've been inside for so long! Or wear it as the brand did, with knee high boots and a knitted V-neck, for an effortless chic casual look. It is as beautiful as a skirt. & Other stories Midi dress with scoop neck and puffed shoulders & Other Stories Scoop neck puff shoulder midi dress is available in black and green in sizes 6-18.

