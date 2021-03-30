“ Stylish, high fashion durability you can wear ”





WYNCOTE, PA., March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –ShanPaulo (https://shanpaulo.com/) officially announced the launch of a new website to showcase their handbags and handbags after a recent surge in sales. Offering vibrant colors and lush designs crafted from reclaimed wood, each ShanPaulo handbag is a unique, fully functional, durable work of art built to last for years to come. ShanPaulo’s co-founders believe that giving back to the environment is more than just a popular sentiment: it’s a firm commitment. As a certified Green Business Bureau vendor, ShanPaulo donates 1% of its revenue to support One Tree Planted and Global Green. The ShanPaulo collection is available for purchase online. Product

Co-founder of ShanPaulo Shannon DeOliveira spoke about the emotional genesis of his vibrant, woman-centric business: “As a survivor of domestic violence, part of our overarching mission has always involved empowering and improving women. Years ago, before I established my career, I was in a very toxic relationship. I felt dependent on a man even though I was working two jobs and in school. Despite all the red flags and warning signs, I stayed, and eventually this relationship turned completely violent with complete physical abuse. I ended up in the ER after he attacked my car and my face. I broke my lip and broke my nose. Fortunately, that was the end. I was completely done after that and swore I would never let another man treat me that way again. And as strange as it may sound, this incident made me more confident, deserving and independent. This is one of the many reasons our brand strives to help women feel better to express the confidence that all women have deep in them and deserve. I firmly believe that every woman should feel beautiful, confident, empowered and independent because they can accomplish anything they want in their life. This is one of the most important messages our brand seeks to communicate: the world is in your hands, believe it! “ Co-founder of ShanPaulo Paulo DeOliveira spoke about the company’s overall environmental mission: “I was born and raised in Brazil, and there are so many wonderful villages and towns that make beautiful handicrafts often to support low income families. Many of these products use materials recovered and reused out of necessity, but the end results are amazing. It ultimately inspired us to do the same: to create amazing products that are long lasting, while educating others about the importance of this work. Responsible waste management, using separate materials and handled efficiently, not only helps the environment, it helps us all by fending off environmental devastation and giving the earth time to rebuild and heal itself. The sourcing of materials used in the construction of our handbags and purses also raises low income families. ” ShanPaulo continues to expand its commitment to helping women and is currently working on non-profit partnerships that help address violence and exploitation of women. For the latest information on ShanPaulo’s nonprofit work, or for tips on handbag styling and fashion, follow ShanPaulo on social media: Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram. About ShanPaulo A woman-owned business, ShanPaulo is a luxury manufacturer of one-of-a-kind handbags and purses that embody the values ​​and style of those who use them. Unique, original, beautiful and entirely designed to give back to the environment, ShanPaulo handbags purposely align with a higher purpose. By fostering relationships with global sustainability organizations, ShanPaulo empowers clients to engage in their high fashion business, while giving back to the land in a big way. Learn more about: www.ShanPaulo.com. Media contact:

