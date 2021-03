Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer wowed in a see-through wedding dress

March 30, 2021 – 2:52 PM CEST



Rachel avery Lara Spencer married Rick McVey in 2018 and the GMA host looked every inch at the blushing bride in the most stunning gown.

Hello america host Lara spencer tied the knot to Rick McVey in 2018 in Colorado, and she looked radiant in the most beautiful wedding dress – take a closer look. WATCH: The Weddings of Good Morning America Hosts: Michael Strahan, Amy Robach & More Her stunning Adam Zohar sleeveless dress features illusion lace panels and a sheer mermaid skirt. The gorgeous lace appliqued flowers have been hand sewn onto the dress creating an amazing design. The bride had vision in the bodycon cut, with her blonde locks in a simple updo and minimal makeup to keep all eyes on the dress. Loading the player … WATCH: 7 Most Expensive Royal Weddings Ever After the big day, bridal designer Adam Zohar spoke E! about the quick flip of Lara's dream dress, explaining that she had an original dress that she didn't like and asked them for one instead. "Within a week, we created a new dress and shipped it to New York," he said. "And she's happy." Lara looked amazing when she got married To celebrate her special day, the star shared an Instagram post of her smiling alongside her new husband. Rick looked suave for the occasion in a white tuxedo jacket and black pants. In one of their wedding photos, Rick was pictured clutching Lara's bridal bouquet which consisted of chic black and white flowers. GALLERY: Good Morning America guesthouses are on another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more MORE: Robin Roberts Shares Bad News Live – And Fans Respond The couple met on a blind date Her outdoor nuptials were perfect, and the couple got married in front of more than 100 of their friends and family. As reported by People magazine, Lara slipped down the aisle alongside her son Duff Haffenreffer while Christina Perri's A thousand years was playing – such a magical moment! The couple first met after a mutual friend arranged a blind date for them, and they got engaged in January 2018. For Lara and Rick, this is their second marriage, and the GMA the presenter has two children, Katharine and Duff, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer while Rick is a lovable dad of three grown children.







