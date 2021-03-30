TikTok told me I have to “act like a man” in the workplace to be taken seriously

Why I’ll never stop using smiley faces and exclamation marks.

A TikTok Trend emerged where women match the etiquette of men’s emails. No exclamation points, no smiles, no nudges. No excuses, just straight to the point. Skip the niceties. It was an empowering notion at first. Why shouldn’t I behave like men?

As I went through my inbox, I realized, quickly and shamefully, that I was spicing up all of my emails with this kind of behavior. I was hoping people had a fabulous weekend !? and reiterating no stress! when tasks were not delivered on time. I opted for gentleness as a means of crossing the delicate barriers of non-verbal exchanges.

In a broader sense, I have been forced to consider how often I find myself in positions where I need to prove my professional worth. As a twenty-five-year-old senior account manager, I’m no stranger to going the extra mile to prove that I know exactly what I’m doing. Better yet, that I am well to her.

I am not naive. I can feel the mood of a room change when I bounce back wearing pink lipstick and heeled boots. It doesn’t help when I pull out a vibrantly patterned iPhone case or drive back to my car, where a portrait of Harry Styles’ face is swinging like an air freshener.

This is not a new conversation. I once worked under a manager who told me never to apologize even if you got it wrong. As a graduate at the time, I remember thinking it was an absurd way to behave but still had to.

The idea of ​​women ‘asking permission’ in corporate environments has been going around since we first entered them, but for some reason this tendency has resurrected an anxiety in me. I needed to change my tone. I needed to be taken seriously.

So, as #CorporateTok encouraged, I backed off my exclamation marks. I imitated the way men spoke to me. I got tough and refused to let my chirp shine through to assert my professional dominance.

But what started out as a “stick to patriarchy” movement didn’t feel very empowering at all. I just felt aggressive. And tired. I was immersing myself in something that wasn’t coming naturally, and, in turn, it was actually quite upsetting for my confidence. I was just shrinking in a different way.

One night, knee deep in a New girl the frenzy, something the eccentric and magnetic jess says in season 1 struck a chord: I brake for the birds, I swing a lot of polka dots And I hate your pantsuit. I wish there were ribbons on it or something to make it a little cuter. And that doesn’t mean that I’m not smart and tough and strong.

And it hit me. The speech around send emails like a man relates to a much bigger problem with our society. For years we have been encouraging women to do a little harder and to interact a little more serenely in order to be respected or judged worthy of the time of the people. The problem is posed on us and never on the codes to which our society remains married.

We live in a world where we are taught that masculinity, or harshness, is the ultimate goal. This is what we must strive for every day, even as women. We are allowed to have goals and we are allowed to pursue professional dreams, but we must do so in a way that fits the terms and conditions of our social mold.

For a very long time, meekness has been confused with weakness. We wrote a dreadful tale where the traits traditionally associated with femininity shouldn’t be taken seriously.

The biggest problem with this narrative is that when you delete it the way the women interact is amazing. Our level of empathy, intuition and warmth is to be celebrated. It is puzzling that we have suggested otherwise.

This recent renaissance of ‘lean in’ and ‘girl boss’ feminism flooding my TikTok For You page is another example of women being pushed into corners and told how to behave. We are always told to tone it down but this time we just tagged it under the theme of accountability.

Of course, limiting permission-seeking behaviors is important and allowing yourself to take up space in the professional world is important, but the belief that exclamation marks can harm intelligence or resilience is dangerous, and which is unquestionably rooted in misogyny.

There are times when frankness is needed. There are times when you need to remind people that you were talking. There are times when going after what you want, without hesitation, is necessary. But categorizing all types of kindness as ‘asking permission’ is particularly damaging in that it further perpetuates the idea that professionalism can only be associated with a man’s traits, and that women are not. worthy only if they reflect these behaviors.

The very idea that we need to tone down our perennial natures and cuteness in order to “climb the corporate ladder” also sends an unstable message to ambitious girls around the world. Its unstable in that it comes with a double edged sword: be kind but don’t be gentle, be assertive but never aggressive. As women we always waver on the slippery slope between sufficient and not too much. How can we win when we are given such delicate ropes to walk on?

I don’t want to harden myself. I don’t want to let go of the vibrant traits that make up my personality. I don’t want to stop gushing about fashion and cringe-worthy music and TV shows. I do not want to stop quoting His Majesty Blair Waldorf, dictator of taste, on a daily basis. I don’t want to stop wearing pink for fear that people will question my talents, my resilience, or my strength.

Women should be taken seriously, period. Whether they come with frills, glitter and exclamation marks or not, they are equally worthy of your respect. Meekness isn’t a weakness, it’s just one ingredient among many that shapes a woman’s resilience and unmatched empathy. We deserve to take up as much space in the room as the next one.

It is time to cast off the chains of this narrative. Refusing to change your natural tone is a position in itself; Refusing to let misogyny flourish in 2021 under the cover of girl empowerment is a powerful protest. Disobedience has always made the loudest noise.

So when I sit down with an oat milk latte, in a brightly colored mug nothing less, and pass, without excuse, to Taylor Swift on my next Monday morning mailbox sorting , you can bet your last dollar that I will use the exclamation points. Maybe even a few smiling faces.

